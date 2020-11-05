In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Danny Tan / 5 November 2020 10:13 am / 26 comments

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has announced the price of the Mitsubishi Xpander seven-seater, which goes for RM91,369 on-the-road without insurance, with the 2020 sales tax exemption. The long-awaited Xpander was previewed two weeks ago, when order books were opened. This isn’t the official launch yet though – test drives at showrooms will start on November 20.

Locally assembled at the Hicom Automotive Manufacturers factory in Pekan, where MMM invested in setting up a new body shop, painting jigs and a tester line, Malaysia is the third country to produce the Xpander after Indonesia and Vietnam. Click here for more on the work that went behind the CKD job, including QC from MMC Japan.

The Xpander will launch in a single variant, which is uncommon these days. This means that the Xpander is as well equipped as it can possibly be, with MMM throwing in some extra Malaysia-only kit not found in other ASEAN markets. Speaking of ASEAN, the Xpander has been a successful product for MMC, achieving sales of around 270,000 units since its debut in Indonesia in August 2017.

Behind that bold Dynamic Shield face is a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated engine with 105 PS and 141 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The 4A91 MIVEC unit sends drive to the front axle via a four-speed automatic gearbox.

As for equipment, the facelifted Xpander comes with bi-LED reflector headlamps and LED daytime running lights. The LED eyes mark this out as the facelift (the original car had halogen lamps), along with U-shaped louvres that replace the triple slats on the grille. Also fitted are LED tail lights and 16-inch two-tone alloys.

Inside, a black interior with quilted leather seats, a 9.0-inch touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 360-degree camera system and dashcam are unique-to-Malaysia features. Elsewhere, the Xpander also comes with keyless entry with push start, a 4.2-inch colour multi-info display, six speakers and four roof-mounted rear air vents.

Safety-wise, there’s two airbags, ABS/EBD, stability control, hill start assist and Isofix child seat anchors. The one thing that MMM couldn’t do was to add to the airbag count, as this affordable people carrier was engineered mainly for the Indonesian market, and there was no strong demand for more than two airbags. This was told to us by MMM’s senior VP Hoffen Teh – check out our interview with him and CEO Tomoyuki Shinnishi here.

Once again, the Xpander is going for RM91,369 OTR with SST exemption, which means that it undercuts the Honda BR-V (RM93,420 for the top V, with sales tax exemption) and Toyota Rush (RM91,885 for the top S, with sales tax exemption), fellow CKD Japanese brand seven-seat people carriers with SUV-inspired styling. Mitsubishi’s standard five-year unlimited mileage warranty applies.

Since order taking started two weeks ago, MMM has collected over 2,000 bookings. “We would like to thank all our customers for showing overwhelming interest in the new Mitsubishi Xpander. We will try our utmost effort on production to honour these early bird customers as much as possible,” Shinnishi said.

GALLERY: Mitsubishi Xpander in Red Metallic