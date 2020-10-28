The first Mitsubishi Xpander has officially rolled off its assembly line in Pekan, Pahang and this marks the start of mass production at the Hicom Automotive Manufacturers factory. The line is designed to produce 6,000 units of the Xpander per year. Malaysia is the third country to assemble the Xpander after Indonesia and Vietnam.
Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) invested in setting up a new body shop, painting jigs and a tester line at the Pekan plant. The Xpander goes through a pre-treatment and electro deposition process, where it performs 360-degree somersaults in an ED-coat tank (literally, see the video above, from 5:00) at what MMM calls one of the most advanced paint shops in ASEAN.
A layer of primer is then painted by a robotic system and then dry heated in an oven bay. Thereafter, the seven-seater’s body is painted again with multiple coats to a fine finish. MMC certified auditors from Japan are stationed at the plant to ensure high standards and consistent quality.
“The Xpander is a significant model for MMM and we are confident that it will be a favourite among many Malaysians. The move to localise the Xpander is to meet the demands of our Malaysian customers. We want to offer a more price competitive model with better specifications providing customers more convenience and comfort,” said MMM CEO Tomoyuki Shinnishi.
“We ensure all our customers that each unit of the Xpander undergoes extensive quality control tests, before it is shipped out. Every inch is checked by human eyes and cutting-edge technology,” he added. We recently had a chat with Shinnishi and senior VP Hoffen Teh – check out the video interview here.
The Xpander has been a successful product for MMC. Since its debut in Indonesia in August 2017, the people carrier with SUV-flavoured design has achieved sales of around 270,000 units across the region (including the Xpander Cross) as of September 2020. Malaysia will very soon add to the tally, as the Xpander will be launched here next month. Order books opened last week.
A single variant will be offered here, to be priced below RM100k and competitively against the Honda BR-V and Toyota Rush. Behind that bold Dynamic Shield face is a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated engine with 105 PS and 141 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The 4A91 MIVEC unit sends drive to the front axle via a four-speed automatic gearbox.
As for equipment, the facelifted Xpander comes with bi-LED reflector headlamps and LED daytime running lights. The LED eyes mark this out as the facelift (the original car had halogen lamps), along with U-shaped louvres that replace the triple slats on the grille. Also fitted are LED tail lights and 16-inch two-tone alloys.
Inside, a black interior with quilted leather seats, a 9.0-inch touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 360-degree camera system and dashcam are unique-to-Malaysia features. Elsewhere, the Xpander also comes with keyless entry with push start, a 4.2-inch colour multi-info display, six speakers and four roof-mounted rear air vents. Safety-wise, there’s two airbags, ABS/EBD, stability control, hill start assist and Isofix child seat anchors. Full details from our media preview report here.
GALLERY: Mitsubishi Xpander colour options
Comments
“A single variant will be offered here, to be priced below RM100k”
X50 is so overpriced for a China car
Launch next month but it died this month. Xpander stillborn death. RIP.
Better rebadged this Nissan Grand Livina rm65k
I will repeat:
They basically saying other markets don’t care about safety, so they’d design ngam-ngam for with 2 airbags and now they are pushing this car to us as a joke in hopes they can have some market presence here. Only fools will buy into such insincerity as there’s not even an option for them to up the airbag count!!!! This car shouldn’t exist on our roads and I hope it stays that way to send them a message; your freaking large audio screen with that horrible cover is worthless feature when you only give 2 airbags!!!!
They can take their ASEAN only (minus M’sia and S’pore) car and shove it up their Jap arses!
Indonesia rm65k for xpander
China binyuex50 rm50k only
If MMM not selling Spender at Rm65k same as Indon, that means they are cheating us. The Jepunis are blatantly cheating us.
Very cool looking crossover. Packed with features as well. Competition is always good for the potential buyers. SUV and 7 seater is most Malaysians choice of vehicle. Even for going to the office its looks exclusive. Well Done.
Packed with “features” ?? Are you spastic or retarded ? You calling 2 airbags ‘packed with features’ ??? Lol even the cheapest x50 is a better car this is a death trap of a car
Try to comment without name calling. You don’t see me calling people names over the lack of Apple Car Play or Android Auto in the X50. Be civilized when commenting. We all deserve respect. Only 2 airbag is surely a lack, same as BR-V, but overall still very well equipped. Respect other peoples point of view.
Yes guys, please be civilised.
Overall package is just nice..
two airbags not very nice
Shame, very under power and dinosaur gear box. Now 21st century, no more lame mpv and very over price.
doesnt change the fact that this is an indon car. low quality
2 airbag… katak bawah tempurung.
I just hope the Malaysian built Xpander does not have quality issues like the Indonesian ones, some
of our Xpanders left the factory with mismatched bumpers, idle up issue and fuel pump problems