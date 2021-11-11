In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Jonathan Lee / 11 November 2021 2:27 pm / 0 comments

We’re counting down to the launch of the facelifted Perodua Myvi, and the national carmaker has just released a new teaser for its baby. The image shows a redesigned instrument cluster bathed in red, a larger, full-colour multi-info display and…what are all these new buttons on the steering wheel?

As we’ve seen previously, the redesigned Myvi will get a new three-spoke steering wheel from the larger Ativa, which is filled with two four-way controllers and lots of switches to control a variety of functions. Impressively, many of these are filled on this AV model, including driver assistance features unheard of in a sub-RM60,000 car.

These include adaptive cruise control and lane centring assist (Lane Keep Control or LKC in Perodua speak), meaning that at least the top-spec AV version will have the full Perodua Smart Drive Assist (PSDA) with Level 2 semi-autonomous driving capability. On a Myvi!

Other new buttons include up, down and Enter, presumably for controlling the multi-info display, along with a voice control button that points to an upgraded infotainment system. We can already see the larger touchscreen of the double-DIN head unit in a previous teaser image, as well as red-accented centre air vents.

These features will help justify the 1.5 AV’s steep RM6,000 price hike over the outgoing model. Perodua says PSDA will also be offered on all but the base 1.3 G model (where it will instead be offered as an option), although we reckon that the functionality will be cut down on non-AV variants.

Aside from the 1.3 G and 1.5 AV, Perodua will also be offering the facelifted Myvi in 1.5 H form and a new 1.5 X, the latter upgraded to the more powerful 102 hp/136 Nm 2NR-VE 1.5 litre Dual VVT-i four-cylinder engine. The G is now the sole variant powered by the 94 hp/121 Nm 1NR-VE 1.3 litre mill.

All variants are automatic (the five-speed manual gearbox has been dropped) and are widely-tipped to receive the Ativa’s D-CVT, which combines belt and gear drive for increased efficiency. While it has not been explicitly confirmed, Perodua is touting an improved fuel efficiency figure of 22.2 km per litre with the unchanged 1.3 litre engine, up from 21.1 km per litre previously. The latest teaser also shows a new “PWR” button on the steering wheel, which on the Ativa improves the response of the D-CVT.

Aside from the mechanical changes and the new safety tech, the Myvi has also seen a significant front redesign as seen in previous spyshots. This includes a larger Ativa-style grille, a silver skid plate-like chin spoiler, vertical LED daytime running lights and redesigned headlight internals that ditch their ugly halogen positioning lights. At the back, you get a revised rear bumper with slimmer fake vents.

Prices now start from RM45,700 for the base 1.3 G model and goes all the way up to RM58,800 for the 1.5 AV. Discounting the manual model, the current Myvi retails from RM43,029 to RM52,697, so the facelifted lineup is nearly RM3,000 more expensive at the low end and, as mentioned, over RM6,000 more at the top.