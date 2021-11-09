The 2022 Perodua Myvi facelift was spotted uncovered in a commercial shoot last month, and here it is now, open for booking in Malaysia. This comes four years after the third generation of Malaysia’s best seller surfaced in late 2017. Perodua has a knack of surprising everyone these days, and we get a dose of wow here as well.
UPDATE: Interior teaser pic added below
Perodua Smart Drive Assist (PSDA) will make its debut on the Myvi. Not just Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) – which was expanded to more variants in a 2020 update – but the full Smart Drive Assist as seen on the Ativa. “Intelligent Safety – stay alert with all-round driver assistance that detects hazards,” reads the flyer.
The new variants are the top 1.5 AV, 1.5 H, 1.5 X as well as two 1.3 G variants. All are automatic – P2 has discontinued the slow-selling base 1.3L manual version.
PSDA will be available in all 1.5L cars as well as one of the 1.3 G variants, Perodua says. In the Ativa, PSDA includes the latest ASA 3.0 plus Lane Departure Warning, Lane Departure Prevention, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Control and Blind Spot Monitor.
The Smart Drive Assist umbrella also includes Parking Assist (front/rear sensors, reverse camera, rear cross traffic alert) and Headlamp Assist (Auto High Beam or Adaptive High Beam, depending on variant). Will the Myvi get some or all of these kit? We’ll see.
No explicit mention of the expected change from 4AT to CVT yet, although there’s a hint of better fuel consumption in the flyer. “Modern Technology – get more savings, more km for work or play,” it reads. “We have also increased the fuel efficiency of the new Myvi as it can now go up to 22.2 km/l (the 1.3L) from 21.1 km/l previously,” Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said in a press release.
“These changes represent our efforts to meet our customers’ growing expectations while at the same time offer greater value by introducing the ‘Next Standard’ for Malaysia’s most accepted model, the Perodua Myvi,” he added.
Elsewhere, there’s a new colour, as Cranberry Red joins Ivory White, Glittering Silver, Lava Red, Granite Grey and Electric Blue. The new Cranberry Red is exclusive to the AV, which cannot be had with Lava Red. Granite Grey is not available for the 1.3 G.
As for the design, we’ve previously detailed the changes based on the spyshots and Theo Chin’s “studiofication” of the pics. It’s a relatively heavy facelift featuring a larger and deeper grille, with a slim chrome strip that runs under the Perodua badge and into the headlights, which have been “cut” at the end that meets the grille.
The front bumper is new, featuring sharper contours around the downturned centre air intake, which gives the face a sharp X shape. The most visible change is the vertical LED daytime running lights at the edges of the bumper, replacing the round fog lamps. The AV’s gloss black lip now has a silver centre section, almost like a skid plate-like trim on SUVs. At the back, there’s a new bumper with vertical “vents” at the sides to match the new front look.
Perodua has also shared a teaser pic of the Myvi facelift’s interior, which shows the familiar dashboard with some not so familiar kit. If you squint, you’ll see the Ativa’s steering, with two spokes full of buttons (ADAS controls on the right spoke). We also see red accents for the air con vents and a silver bezel for the instrument binnacle – both are new. Also there is a big housing for the stereo cameras on the windscreen top, with a dashcam beside it.
Lastly, the price. The 2022 Perodua Myvi facelift is priced from RM45,700 to RM58,800, on-the-road in Peninsular Malaysia without insurance. Prices include SST exemption, which has been extended to June 30, 2022. If you remove the discontinued 1.3 MT, the previous price range was from RM43,029 (1.3 G AT) to RM52,697 (AV), which means that there’s a slight price increase to go along with the new tech/features.
Comments
ASA 3.0 should be the same like Ativa Turbo X and H.
Autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection (now up to 120 km/h)
Lane Departure Warning and Protection
Pedal Misoperation Control (PMC)
Front Departure Alert (FDA)
1.3L 4AT already good. 1.5L lagi best
1.3L CVT highway ready yet more fuel saving,
1.5L CVT better highway cruising and fuel saving.
+1
And more premium
wow.. 58k
yup, quite expensive
But still affordable than b segment classes
Very
Like GPUs today, as long as the buying continues they will continue to raise prices & scalp consumers. Quite sick of this practice & dare I say here I am not going to consider any Perodua cars until they reduce prices to a more reasonable level & cut out the unscrupulous scalping.
Now >1 year old Jazz/city and Vios/yaris hatchback1.5L CVT
Getting less value, less desirable tin kosong.
Model 2020 Decmeber onwards yaris got AEB, less than 11 months old.
The face and the butt look disoriented. It is not as one design. No continuity. Look like the face for other car, and the rear the other. Catdog?
Myvi with more updates incoming
myvi 2022 vs honda city hatchback 2022
Interesting
King Myvi on the way
Ok. Have to admit P2 is no longer a tin kosong. Interesting to see how would P1 respond…hmm
Same design but more difference
A new Myvi has for a long time successfully remained priced similar to the predecessor.
However I guess due to several economic factors, inflation, currency exchange rate and supply/demand, the new Myvi like Raspberry Pi sees an increase in price.
The best locally-produced Japanese car in the market. Great value for that price.
How can it be Jepunis & locally produced unless Malaysia suddenly came under Empayar of Jepun?
The king has return
I am all for tech, but I do wonder about durability and post-warranty costs. If I had a choice, I would want sufficient airbags, cruise control and good braking tech in my cars.
I am happy with my Waja (original model) and my original 2005 Myvi. Serves me well, no major tech issues.
New king facelift
If there is anything that really should have been worked on, it would be the overall comfort and nvh of the car
If it were comfort orientated I would forgive the lack of driving dynamics as handling is not too important tor city driving.
Plus P1 would really have to step up their game again in the segment
We need competition, not a car with better reliability vs a car which drives better
45,700 myvi with PSDA
that’s interesting
The real game changer is coming with CVT
Perodua make a 1.5 SEDAN sell under rm60k win all dy. No need whatever unnecessary fancy specs as well as the useless eco idles. Lower the selling price to make it practical car. CVT more fuel saving? so how true but u need to go back to perodua service center to change the CVT oil with filter for a hefty fees.
Naturally Aspirated Engine
New D-CVT
ASA 3.0
Daytime Running Lights
New look
Range topping model price increase from 52697 to 58800 is a 11.58% increase, not “a slight increase”
Base model price increase from 43029 to 45700 is a 6.21% increase. How I hope my annual salary increment also get “a slight increse”.
D-CVT, better than 4AT.
Is it the best looking car to hit the streets of Malaysia? It is subjective but I would give a resounding “no”. Is it the best value-for-money? I suppose everyone also has their preference but IMO, yes, as it has always been for many years.
P1 (and other automakers), step up. Ultimately, this benefits us consumers.
Worth to buy this