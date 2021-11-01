In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 1 November 2021 11:22 am / 0 comments

In case you missed it, the Perodua Myvi is getting a facelift, and the refreshed third-generation hatchback was recently spotted uncovered for a commercial shoot. The pics by Instagram user @myvitesse showed us both the front and rear of the Myvi facelift, giving us a good overview of the design changes.

Such a juicy spot would of course have alerted Theophilus Chin, and the rendering whiz has come up with “official studio shots” of the Myvi facelift, based on the actual car that was spied.

This facelift is a relatively heavy one, much-changed from the original Myvi G3 fascia that we first saw in 2017. There’s some Aruz here, some Ativa there, but the main thing is the larger and deeper grille, with a slim chrome strip that runs under the Perodua badge and into the headlights.

Speaking of that, the part of the headlamp cluster that meets the grille has been bevelled – the shiny pointed edge is gone. Squint and you might notice that the halogen positioning lights have also disappeared.

The bumper is also new, featuring sharper contours around the downturned centre air intake, which gives the face a sharp X shape when paired to the new grille. The most visible change here is what looks to be vertical LED daytime running lights at the edges of the bumper, replacing the round fog lamps. The AV’s gloss black lip now has a silver centre section, almost like a skid plate-like trim on SUVs.

There are less changes at the sides and back, and the only noticeable difference is a new bumper with vertical “vents” at the sides to match the new front look. The rims look similar to today’s 15-inch two-tone alloys, but the spied car appears to be in the new Cranberry Red colour – compared to the current solid Lava Red option, it’s a deeper shade of metallic crimson.

As reported earlier, Perodua is not resting on the Myvi’s laurels and Malaysia’s best-selling car is getting a comprehensive update here, one that goes beyond the all-new face.

A-segment budget models from national makes aside, the four-speed auto has been phased out elsewhere, with most B-segment models now using a CVT. They Myvi will follow suit with a swap from 4AT to CVT, likely the D-CVT that made its debut in the Ativa. The D-CVT uses both belt and gear drive, and you can read more about it here.

No changes are expected in the engine department. The 94 hp/121 Nm 1.3 litre and 102 hp/136 Nm 1.5 litre with Dual VVT-i in service now are from the current Toyota-Daihatsu NR family – they are modern and fuel efficient units.

This is the current pre-facelift Myvi G3 look, for you to compare

When it comes to safety, no one has done more than Perodua of late to lift the standard of car safety in Malaysia. The Myvi G3 shocked us all when it debuted with Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) in 2017, something unprecedented in the price range that rivals still can’t match four years on. The Myvi facelift should be getting the latest ASA 3.0 system from the Ativa.

In the SUV, the driver assist pack features upgraded autonomous emergency braking that now detects cyclists and works at speeds of up to 120 km/h. Fancier kit like lane keeping assist, automatic high beam, adaptive cruise control, lane centring assist and matrix LED headlights are likely to be kept exclusive to the costlier SUV. The Myvi is currently priced from RM41,292 for the 1.3 G MT to RM52,697 for the 1.5 AV.

So, what do you think of this fresh look for the perennial favourite? Lagi best?

