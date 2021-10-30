In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Jonathan Lee / 30 October 2021 3:37 pm / 6 comments

What’s this? Why, it’s the facelifted Perodua Myvi, completely undisguised for all to see! The refreshed hatchback was spotted by Instagram user @myvitesse during a commercial shoot, revealing the car’s cosmetic changes in full.

While still recognisably a third-generation Myvi, the front end has seen a significant redesign, drawing plenty of inspiration from the Aruz and Ativa. The grille is larger and deeper than before and loses the thick chrome surround in favour of a single chrome slat, which runs under the Perodua badge and joins the headlights.

Speaking of which, the LED lamps may look identical to before but are actually slightly tweaked. The innermost corner has been bevelled where it meets the chrome strip, and if you look closely, you can see that the halogen positioning lights have also disappeared.

Down below, the bumpers have sharper contours around the downturned centre air intake, giving it distinct X shape in concert with the re-profiled grille. The gloss black front lip on this AV model is also now integrated into the bumper and features an almost skid plate-like silver insert. Perodua also looks to be ditching the fog lights on higher-spec models, with the slimmer holes in the corners housing what look to be vertical LED daytime running lights – something that buyers have been requesting for years.

The rest of the car sees far fewer changes, with the only noticeable difference being the slimmer fake rear vents mirroring the front bumper. Notably, the AV model (and likely the similar-looking H variant as well) wears the same 15-inch two-tone alloy wheels as before. The car also appears to be painted in the new Cranberry Red, a deeper shade of metallic crimson compared to the solid Lava Red of before.

The comprehensive front end makeover hides an equally major mechanical rework. The Myvi is reportedly switching from a conventional four-speed automatic gearbox to a CVT, likely the D-CVT – which uses both belt and gear drive – from the Ativa. No changes are expected for the engines, however, with the 94 hp/121 Nm 1NR-VE 1.3 litre and 102 hp/136 Nm 2NR-VE 1.5 litre Dual VVT-i four-cylinder mills soldiering on.

The pre-facelifted Perodua Myvi 1.5 AV

Finally, the Myvi should receive the latest Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) 3.0 system from the Ativa, featuring an upgraded autonomous emergency braking system that now detects cyclists and works at speeds of up to 120 km/h. Don’t expect items like lane keeping assist, automatic high beam or the Ativa AV’s adaptive cruise control, lane centring assist and matrix LED headlights, which are likely to be exclusive to the SUV.

It also remains to be seen if Perodua will fit the ASA system on more models – the company recently expanded its availability to the 1.3 X and the 1.5 H, instead of only the AV previously. Over to you now: what do you think of this new design, and do you prefer it over the old one? Sound off in the comments.