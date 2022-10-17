In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 17 October 2022 12:05 pm / 0 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) will launch the Toyota Veloz tomorrow on October 18, 2022, the company confirmed on its official website as well as social media pages. The seven-seat MPV, which replaces the Avanza and has a close twin in the form of the Perodua Alza, has been open for booking since June 24 this year.

As of September 8, UMWT says 5,200 bookings have been collected for the MPV, which currently has an estimated price of RM95,000. Included in the price is a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, and buyers will have five colour options to choose from, including Red Metallic, Metallic Bluish Black (still a cute name), White and two more with a black roof – Blue Metallic and Silver Metallic.

Based on what UMWT has revealed so far, available equipment for the Veloz include Toyota’s Pre-Collision System (autonomous emergency braking), Adaptive Cruise Control, a 9-inch Display Audio head unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, a Vehicle Telematics System, LED headlamps, roof rails, an electronic parking brake (with auto brake hold), a seven-inch multi-info display, a wireless charging pad and USB charging ports.

Images of the MPV also suggest 17-inch alloy wheels and single-zone automatic air-conditioning. The Veloz is expected to feature the same 1.5L Dual VVT-i engine and D-CVT gearbox as the Alza, with the engine making 106 PS (105 hp) and 138 Nm of torque in the Perodua model. If you want a more detailed look at the differences between both Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA)-based MPVs, we have a dedicated post explaining them.

The launch of the Veloz takes place tomorrow (October 18, 2022) at 8pm, and you can tune in by heading to UMWT’s official Facebook or YouTube pages. What do you think the final retail price will be?

GALLERY: Toyota Veloz, Malaysia-spec