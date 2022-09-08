In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 8 September 2022 6:08 pm / 0 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) says that it has collected 5,200 bookings for the Toyota Veloz, which will “debut very soon”. Order books for the seven-seater MPV opened on June 24.

“The introduction of the Toyota Veloz will be a significant moment for us and we are confident it will be popular among Malaysians with its value for money premium offerings, advanced features and of course, the renowned Toyota quality and reliability,” said UMWT president Ravindran K.

“We are working very hard to provide the right packages for our customers. It is our way of going the ‘Extra Mile’ by giving high priority and attention to our customers’ needs through our sales and after-sales offerings,” he added.

The Veloz is of course a sister car to the new Perodua Alza, which has chalked up 51,000 bookings and 7,682 registrations as of end-August. Both are manufactured by Perodua in Sg Choh, north of the Klang Valley. Like the Alza, the new Avanza/Veloz (Veloz is a more upmarket Avanza) sits on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA), which means that the it moves from rear-wheel drive to a more sophisticated front-wheel drive base.

In Malaysia, UMWT will only be offering the Veloz (no Avanza) and the positioning of the single-spec 1.5L MPV will be higher than the similarly-engined Alza, with extra equipment over the already-generous kit list of the Perodua, and with a corresponding higher price, of course. The estimated Veloz price is RM95,000 on-the-road without insurance, which is around RM20k more than the top Alza AV.

What are the differences between Alza and Veloz? More than meets the eye, as detailed in this post.

