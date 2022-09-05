In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 5 September 2022 4:31 pm / 2 comments

Perodua has collected 51,000 bookings for the new Alza as of end-August, which shows that buyers are still pouring in despite the discontinuation of sales tax exemption.

Our last update on this was a month ago (August 4), when P2 revealed that it had 39,000 bookings for the MPV, which was 9,000 units more than the order book total on the July 20 launch day. Over 30k bookings at launch is the highest ever for Perodua, which typically opens order books a few weeks before launch, with no protracted teaser period.

As for deliveries, the market leader has registered 7,682 of the new Alza as of end-August. Deliveries started on launch day itself as the Rawang carmaker had built up some stock.

An overwhelming majority (65%) have gone for the RM75,500 range-topping AV, which isn’t very surprising. More shocking is the fact that 70% of all Alza bookings are with the GearUp bodykit. Coincidentally, the D27A’s GearUp kit is the most subtle one from the accessories brand so far, merging well with the bold looks and low stance of the new Alza.

Come end of the year, when Perodua is expected to easily exceed its 2022 sales target of 247,800 units (previous record was 240,341 units, set in 2019), the Alza would have contributed significantly. Last month, P2 recorded a jump of nearly 42% in registrations to 26,039 units, from July’s 18,346 units. Year-to-date sales is at 171,728 units, up 63.7% from the 104,933 units recorded in the first eight months of 2021.

