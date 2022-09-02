In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 2 September 2022 10:44 pm / 0 comments

The pandemic-related issues that were holding back the Malaysian auto industry have subsided, and we’re now seeing production making a strong comeback. This has translated to big sales in August. Perodua recorded a jump of nearly 42% in registrations last month to 26,039 units, from July’s 18,346 units.

“We are currently trying to build on this improvement to ensure speedier delivery to our customers,” Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad said, adding that August was the best month so far this year in terms of production, with 28,036 units rolling out of its Rawang factories.

The market leader typically sells whatever it can make and this production boost is behind the healthy deliveries. Leading the model pack is the Bezza with 6,808 units, followed by the Myvi and Axia at 6,252 units and 4,857 units respectively. Alza? 7,682 units were registered in July and August. The new MPV was launched on July 20.

Zainal added that key issues such as the semiconductor chip supply shortage and insufficient labour at P2’s vendors have been resolved for now. “We are also closely monitoring the increase in prices of raw materials at the moment and are working with the ecosystem on how best to mitigate this impact to our operations,” he said.

As for year-to-date sales, Perodua’s registrations for the first eight months of this year stand at 171,728 units, which is a massive 63.7% jump from the 104,933 units recorded in the same period last year. However, this figure is distorted as Malaysia was under a lockdown from June to mid-August 2021 and operations were suspended then, hence the low base.

The Myvi is leading the internal league with 48,658 units sold so far this year, followed by the Bezza with 39,642 units and the Axia at 37,013 units.

By the way, P2 is currently well positioned to exceed its original sales target for this year, which is 247,800 units. Meeting that would have already set a new record – Perodua’s highest annual sales to date is 240,341 units, set in 2019. It will be a bumper year, that’s for sure.