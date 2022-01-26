In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / 26 January 2022 1:15 pm / 0 comments

At a media conference today, Perodua revealed that it is targeting sales of 247,800 vehicles in 2022, slightly higher than its 240,000-unit goal announced in December last year. The figure represents a 30.2% increase from the 190,291 vehicles delivered in 2021, while also being 12.6% more than the 220,163 vehicles registered in 2020.

The optimistic outlook is accompanied by the expectation that Perodua’s market share will climb from 37.4% in 2021 to 40.6% this year against an estimated 610,000 total industry volume (TIV). It should be noted that the mentioned TIV is Perodua’s internal projection and is 10,000 units more than what the Malaysia Automotive Association (MAA) projected earlier this month.

Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad also noted that the assurances by the government that the measures of containing the Covid-19 pandemic is showing success that another lockdown would not happen. He added that the government’s sales tax exemption initiative is still an excellent incentive for car buyers looking to make a purchase.

“Our order book for new vehicles is still quite healthy, with the guarantee that production will go uninterrupted, will mean that we could fulfil the outstanding orders in a timely manner,” said Zainal.

On the mention of production, the carmaker expects to produce 265,900 vehicles, which is a 37.5% increase from the 193,400 vehicles produced in 2021, and 20.3% higher than 2020’s production figure of 220,968 vehicles.

“The increase in production would result in the increase in locally-sourced automotive parts by 41.5% to RM7.5 billion as compared with the RM5.3 billion [worth of parts] purchased in 2021. This recovery would help the industry heal faster as the demand for vehicles is still strong,” Zainal said.