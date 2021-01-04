In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 4 January 2021 9:29 am / 12 comments

Despite the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting movement control orders, Perodua has exceeded its 2020 sales target of 210,000 units by posting sales of 220,154 units last year. This is on the back of strong demand for its vehicles as Malaysians took advantage of the government’s sales tax exemption, which has now been extended to June 30, 2021.

“We thank all Malaysians for choosing Perodua and the government for extending the sales tax exemption under Penjana to sustain the sales momentum which the automotive industry is now enjoying,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad, who added that P2 manufactured 220,968 vehicles in 2020 despite temporarily halting production between March and May 2020 due to the MCO.

“Despite this, the tax exemption introduced in June 2020 succeeded in spurring car buyers’ interest that was able to sustain the players as well as the local automotive ecosystem. Perodua also hit the one million Energy-Efficient Vehicle (EEV) milestone in November 2020 – exactly two years after achieving the half-million – further solidifying our position as Malaysia’s largest EEV manufacturer,” Zainal Abidin said.

The P2 chief said that the better-than-expected sales achievement had a direct positive impact on the Malaysian automotive ecosystem, helping both independent parts suppliers and dealers weather the challenging year that was 2020.

“We look forward to a better year ahead as there are positive indications that the Covid-19 pandemic would be overcome with the recently-released vaccines,” he said, adding that Perodua will continue to fulfil outstanding orders and push for higher sales in 2021.

The press release did not come with the usual model breakdown, but quoted the P2 boss saying that “we will announce our 2021 targets and updates later”. Nothing seems to be stopping the market leader’s sales growth, and with the new D55L SUV on the way, 2021 should be another big sales year for Perodua.