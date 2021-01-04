Despite the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting movement control orders, Perodua has exceeded its 2020 sales target of 210,000 units by posting sales of 220,154 units last year. This is on the back of strong demand for its vehicles as Malaysians took advantage of the government’s sales tax exemption, which has now been extended to June 30, 2021.
“We thank all Malaysians for choosing Perodua and the government for extending the sales tax exemption under Penjana to sustain the sales momentum which the automotive industry is now enjoying,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad, who added that P2 manufactured 220,968 vehicles in 2020 despite temporarily halting production between March and May 2020 due to the MCO.
“Despite this, the tax exemption introduced in June 2020 succeeded in spurring car buyers’ interest that was able to sustain the players as well as the local automotive ecosystem. Perodua also hit the one million Energy-Efficient Vehicle (EEV) milestone in November 2020 – exactly two years after achieving the half-million – further solidifying our position as Malaysia’s largest EEV manufacturer,” Zainal Abidin said.
The P2 chief said that the better-than-expected sales achievement had a direct positive impact on the Malaysian automotive ecosystem, helping both independent parts suppliers and dealers weather the challenging year that was 2020.
“We look forward to a better year ahead as there are positive indications that the Covid-19 pandemic would be overcome with the recently-released vaccines,” he said, adding that Perodua will continue to fulfil outstanding orders and push for higher sales in 2021.
The press release did not come with the usual model breakdown, but quoted the P2 boss saying that “we will announce our 2021 targets and updates later”. Nothing seems to be stopping the market leader’s sales growth, and with the new D55L SUV on the way, 2021 should be another big sales year for Perodua.
Comments
10K over its REVISED target. Get your title right!
Yet with market share still increase
No drop
Honda, Nissan, VW, Hyundai, Kia, BMW, Benz market share drop.
Congratulations to Perodua and Proton
The 1st target is 240k units. 210k is post covid revise one.
B40 and women’s groups are very supportive of Perodua. Give a big thumbs up.
Nowadays ladies are more successful ?
Many guys riding bikes saja, buying used car
Not entirely. Many of my friends buy cars for wifey, but they themselves ride kapchais to work. That’s male privilege and power to you.
Weldan..keep strong sapot national carmaker P2!
So all the P2 bashers..Eat your own words.See how well the Perodua cars are flying off the shelf.Dont simply bash.Look at the sales figures.
As usual, p2 sales always 10x more ahead of p1.
If 10x more than p1 than the sub quality harga yahudi p2 should be selling nothing less than 1 million cars year di##head
Risking & and ripping off Malaysian life with its sub par & very poor quality cars plus outdated technology
Hahaha: –
Including exported unit.
And some fake sales number.