2 December 2020

What goes up must come down, and so has Perodua’s monthly sales, which hit an all-time high of 26,852 units in October. That one beat the previous record of 25,035 units in September. November results are out, and the 23,119 cars P2 sold last month was described as “a slight normalising” by president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

“Yet the accomplishment is impressive given the challenging economic climate and new normal operating procedures brought about by Covid-19. And our 5,027-unit one-day record shows what resilience, persistence and adaptability can bring,” he added. The P2 chief was referring to the 5,027 units posted on the last day of the month, which was this Monday.

With 6,295 Myvis, 6,318 Axias, 6,224 Bezzas, 2,617 Aruz and 1,665 Alzas recorded in November, Perodua has sold over 195,000 cars so far this year. Based on momentum, the Rawang-based carmaker is on track to meet its 210,000 units sales target for 2020.

“Perodua’s two main priorities at present are to ensure as many of our valued customers as possible can get their cars before year-end to enjoy the sales tax-exempt prices; and to further bolster the Malaysian automotive ecosystem with our economies of scale in these hard times.

“Over 90% of our components are locally-sourced, and coupled with our sales volume, this generates significant business for Malaysian component suppliers and helps them sustain jobs. The completed cars are then distributed through Malaysia’s largest car sales network, the majority of which constitute independent dealers that benefit greatly from the business, and even more if they do servicing and repairs as well,” Zainal Abidin said.

Lastly, if you were wondering about the 5k on last day phenomenon and smell something fishy, well, there’s no fish. According to our sales advisor source, it’s not unusual for Perodua customers to only pay downpayment at the end of the month (loan already approved earlier), as that’s after payday. P2 can only register the car once DP is received, and the final days of November straddled a weekend, leaving SAs rushing to the reg counter on Monday, Nov 30.