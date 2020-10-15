In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Anthony Lim / 15 October 2020 10:20 am / 29 comments

National carmaker Perodua has recorded its highest ever monthly sales in its 26-year history with sales of 25,035 vehicles in September, a 10.8% increase from the 22,604 units it sold in August.

Together with the 23,203 units it reported in July, total sales in the third quarter of 2020 amounted to 70,842 units, up by 13,870 units (or 24.3%) from the corresponding Q3 in 2019. In the first nine months of the year, the company sold 145,012 units, which it says represents 69.1% of its target to sell 210,000 units for the year. The sales performance figures were released by UMW Holdings, which has a 38% stake in Perodua, through a press statement.

At the start of 2020, Perodua had set a sales target of 240,000 units for the year, but revised this in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. In August, Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad revealed that the automaker expected to do close to 210,000 units this year.

Don’t expect the numbers to climb significantly beyond this in the near future, because 25,000 vehicles is about the maximum the company can churn out each month. Back in August, Zainal revealed that the automaker’s production plan from August to December would see the company assembling “around 25,000 units a month on average, which is almost 98 to 99%% of our capacity.”

He added that the significant demand has resulted in the waiting period now being more than two months (back in August), and that the company was trying very hard to catch up with demand.