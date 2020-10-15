National carmaker Perodua has recorded its highest ever monthly sales in its 26-year history with sales of 25,035 vehicles in September, a 10.8% increase from the 22,604 units it sold in August.
Together with the 23,203 units it reported in July, total sales in the third quarter of 2020 amounted to 70,842 units, up by 13,870 units (or 24.3%) from the corresponding Q3 in 2019. In the first nine months of the year, the company sold 145,012 units, which it says represents 69.1% of its target to sell 210,000 units for the year. The sales performance figures were released by UMW Holdings, which has a 38% stake in Perodua, through a press statement.
At the start of 2020, Perodua had set a sales target of 240,000 units for the year, but revised this in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. In August, Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad revealed that the automaker expected to do close to 210,000 units this year.
Don’t expect the numbers to climb significantly beyond this in the near future, because 25,000 vehicles is about the maximum the company can churn out each month. Back in August, Zainal revealed that the automaker’s production plan from August to December would see the company assembling “around 25,000 units a month on average, which is almost 98 to 99%% of our capacity.”
He added that the significant demand has resulted in the waiting period now being more than two months (back in August), and that the company was trying very hard to catch up with demand.
Comments
Perodua will always be the number 1 car in Malaysia. Protong needs to improve the quality to catch up. Technology wise China engine is far behind japanese engine
Last time ppl buy car to travel. Now ppl buy car to keep at home. Superb
Good job Perodua! Amazing achievement as always. Trully a Game-Changing carmaker for Malaysians
Who owns Perodua? See the majority shareholders? EPF, Khazanah and UMW. So Perodua Game-Changing amazing achievements is because we have amazing Game-Changing Gomen. Good job our Game-Changer Gomen!
Congratulations to Toyota Daihatsu Japan
Same to Geely China
Frankly, macam jarang nampak on the road…really doubt
Cannot be bluffing because it’s an official statement.
Wow… Even with future of the economy stressed by COVID … the BANKS are willing to LOAN . Why ????
Bankers needs to hit monthly sales target and kpi
Walao never learned economics is it? If people dont spend then whole economy dies lo, its that simple. Bank give out loan for people to spend. U bankrupt later no matter ma, can lelong your car house etc, still making money move.
Economy is like water friend, keep it flow and the water will be clean. If not, water become stagnant.
This is the proof that Malaysia economy very very very strong and robust. Economy tak goyang langsung and ppl are still buying, buying, buying. Online shopping oso steadily growing…..
Keep calm and keep buying.
this is the power of sales tax exemption!
Congratulations new myvi, bezza and aruz. Not to forget axia and alza. Coming soon D55L all new Kembara.
So proud of Malaysia’s no.1 national car maker. Top sales!!
Buy MBMR stock which has a 20.6% stake in Perodua for a nice dividend. Enjoy!