In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 5 August 2020 6:27 pm / 0 comments

With Proton’s boast yesterday that it posted its highest single-month sales in eight years in July (13,216 units), it was a matter of time before the big guy stepped out of the room. Perodua almost never shouts first, but these days, the market leader isn’t shy to respond to press releases from Shah Alam.

So, here it goes. P2 says that it registered 23,203 vehicles in July, beating June as its best sales month so far this year by 9.2%. Year-to-date (YTD) sales for the first seven months of the coronavirus-affected year is 97,373 units.

The calculators in Rawang estimate Perodua’s July and YTD market share to stand at 40% and 42% respectively. The dominance is spearheaded by the Myvi, Axia and Bezza, which are Malaysia’s top three best-selling vehicles YTD, with 29,313, 28,107 and 25,416 units respectively. Now how’s that for some context?

Anyway, monthly sales fluctuate according to stock levels and promotions, but YTD is the current league table, and at the end of the year, it’s the annual tally that counts.

“Since our operations restarted after a two-month MCO closure, our volume has rebounded swiftly, aided by the government’s sales tax exemption which will run until year-end. Should this encouraging trend continue, the healthy volume will enable us to further bolster Malaysia’s automotive eco-system of suppliers and dealers in this time of need,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

According to Malaysia Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii) estimates, a total industry volume (TIV) of at least 500,000 units is needed this year to ensure the continued survival of the automotive ecosystem.

“Amidst the Covid-19 crisis, we understand that we must work to our fullest capacity to help shore up the Malaysian economy and ensure jobs are protected,” Zainal Abidin said, adding that all of Perodua’s current models have over 90% local content, and with its economies of scale, spare parts are affordable and readily available.

Perodua recently gave the Myvi a refresh. The Malaysian favourite now comes with the latest Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) 2.0 suite of systems in the top 1.5 AV variant as well as the 1.5 H and 1.3 X. There’s also a new Electric Blue colour – gallery below.

GALLERY: 2020 Perodua Myvi 1.3 X with ASA 2.0

