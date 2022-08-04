In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 4 August 2022 11:18 am / 0 comments

Many of us in the office think that the GearUp bodykit for the 2022 Perodua Alza is the best-looking one yet from the official P2 accessories brand – by virtue of it looking relatively subtle and well-integrated with the base car’s design – and it has now been revealed that a whopping 70% of total bookings so far have gone for the optional bodykit.

This was announced by Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad at a press conference in Kota Bharu this morning. He also said that the Alza has received 39,000 bookings to date – that’s 9,000 units more than the order book total at the second-generation MPV’s launch day two weeks ago (July 20) and proof that orders are still streaming in despite there being no more SST exemption.

Never mind savings, as most are spending more than the RRP by adding on the GearUp Prime bodykit, which is priced at RM2,500. The set consists of front and rear bumper extensions as well as a more protruding rear spoiler. The front bumper lip integrates LED daytime running lights that have a “Knight Rider” style welcome sequence.

The door visors (RM160) and illuminated scuff plates for the front and rear door sills (RM300) are also bound to be popular. The base X and mid H variants come with fabric seats. If you want a leather feel, the PVC two-tone seat covers offer that plus additional seat pockets of various sizes behind the front seats. Seat covers are yours for RM1,000. The AV comes standard with part-leather upholstery.

There’s a long list of other accessories that include floor lighting for the first and second rows, coil mats, under-bonnet insulation, vibratile insulation, luggage tray, luggage mat and a luggage organiser, among other add-ons. As usual, some of these items are bundled in packages. Also available are a dashcam, wheel lock nuts, tyre pressure monitor and the Perodua Care Isofix child seat. Full catalogue and pricing here.

There’s no change in the variant ratio for bookings – as per launch, 65% of Alza customers have opted for the range-topping AV priced at RM75,500. Seems like whatever the segment, Malaysians are willing to spend money on cars. What do you think of the Alza’s GearUp bodykit? All you need to know about the all-new MPV in our full launch report and variant breakdown video below.

