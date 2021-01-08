In Cars, Mitsubishi, Video Reviews, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 8 January 2021 6:28 pm / 1 comment

The launch of the Mitsubishi Xpander once again revitalised the sub-RM100k seven-seater people carrier segment. Just one variant of the locally-assembled crossover is offered, and it’s priced at RM91,369. That puts it slightly below the range-topping Honda BR-V (RM93,420) and the Toyota Rush (RM91,885) even with sales tax exemption. Mitsubishi’s standard five-year unlimited mileage warranty applies.

Behind the bold Dynamic Shield face is a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated engine with 105 PS and 141 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The 4A91 MIVEC unit sends drive to the front axle via a four-speed automatic gearbox.

Key features include bi-LED reflector headlights with LED positioning lights, bulb-type DRLs (at the bottom, right at the edges of the “skid plate”), LED combination tail lights, 16-inch two-tone alloys, a shark fin antenna, plus keyless entry with push-start button.

Inside, you’ll find a black interior with quilted leather seats, a 9.0-inch touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 360-degree camera system and a dashcam, a 4.2-inch colour multi-info display, six speakers and four roof-mounted rear air vents.

Safety-wise, there’s two airbags, ABS/EBD, stability control, hill start assist and Isofix child seat anchors. The one thing that MMM couldn’t do was to add to the airbag count, as this affordable people carrier was engineered mainly for the Indonesian market, and there was no strong demand for more than two airbags.

GALLERY: 2020 Mitsubishi Xpander Media Drive