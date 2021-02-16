In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / 16 February 2021 7:23 pm / 4 comments

Perodua has introduced its first sustainable blueprint dubbed Smart Build, which is designed to bring the company and the Malaysian automotive industry – including suppliers and dealers – towards greater globalisation in the future.

“Perodua Smart Build is an evolution of what Perodua and the Malaysian automotive industry were originally set up to do: to create a sustainable and robust automotive ecosystem,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad. He added that the new blueprint is also the company’s Transformation 3.0 plan, building upon previous milestones.

The national carmaker’s first transformation phase started in 2011 with the announcement that it would build the Energy-Efficient Vehicle (EEV) ecosystem, which has now seen over one million EEV-certified Perodua cars be produced. The company also looked to stop defect outflow, set up Perodua Global Manufacturing and adopt a more quality-conscious mindset.

“Transformation 2.0 was to focus on customer satisfaction, organisational development and the fostering of unity within the entire Perodua group of companies. Now, we are at the third phase of transformation to build a sustainable future for both Perodua and its partners to a point where we will be able to find our own niche in the automotive industry,” said Zainal.

With Perodua Smart Build/Transformation 3.0, the company is aiming to work closely with its business partners to rationalise the gap in quality, cost and delivery within the automotive ecosystem and get the industry to be “in the right size”.

That’s not all, as the company will work with its partners to identify existing expertise that can be utilised beyond Malaysia. As an example of this skills export, Zainal said there are Perodua staff currently working to design Daihatsu models in Japan. We’ve seen results from this initiative before, as the Sirion sold in Indonesia is pretty much the Myvi that was designed here.

On the mention of Daihatsu, Zainal said Perodua will continue to work closely with its long-term partner to realise Smart Build’s objective. “Perodua Smart Build will be accomplished with the help of our shareholder, technology and technical partner Daihatsu Motor Company of Japan; and the Malaysian government who had the foresight to create this ecosystem for the benefit of the country,” he said.

The blueprint is also designed to make the industry more competitive and progressive by reaping the benefits of the National Automotive Police (NAP). Among the core components mentioned include the “full product development by Perodua and its suppliers, the establishment of a first-class working culture and first-class thinking that will be able to contribute to the nation.”

“Perodua Smart Build’s launch does not mean that we have reached the full potential of these components; rather, it marks the start of Perodua and its partners’ journey towards a higher level of competitiveness. We are grateful to Daihatsu for this opportunity and for their continuous support of Perodua since the very beginning. It is now time for us to fully extend this cooperation to our Malaysian business partners,” said Zainal.

To add, a number of Malaysian suppliers are already part of Daihatsu’s global supply chain, with Perodua preparing more to join the mix. “We are also focusing more on developing our dealers, including strengthening their operations and guiding them towards the adoption of global best practices to further improve customer satisfaction,” Zainal explained.

“We consider our dealers business partners in the same way Daihatsu is our business partner, and we are committed towards their prosperity as long as they, too, are committed to our goals,” he added.

“Where products are concerned, our future offerings will better reflect contemporary trends without compromising our fundamentals – space, practicality, quality, dependability, fuel efficiency and unparalleled value,” Zainal ended.