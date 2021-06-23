In Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 23 June 2021 11:53 am / 2 comments

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) and DHL Express Malaysia (DHL) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will see them explore developments of a greener supply chain.

The agreement includes focusing on making DHL deliveries more environmentally friendly, and this will be achieved by introducing electric vehicles into its fleet. According to a press statement, the first batch of fully electric vans is expected to be rolled out within the first half of 2022. DHL has pledged for zero emissions logistics by 2050.

TNB, on the other hand, will install EV charging stations at DHL’s service centre in Kuala Lumpur, plus several more along selected delivery routes. The MoU will also see the two firms invest in energy-efficient equipment, building energy management systems, and rooftop solar panels. DHL is currently assessing TNB’s existing electricity supply chain and identifying opportunities for enhancement.

TNB president and CEO, Datuk Ir. Baharin Din said: “This collaboration leverages on TNB’s collective expertise in energy management, energy audit, and sustainable energy solutions towards a more sustainable future for the nation. As DHL grows its fleet of electric vehicles in the coming years, TNB aims to gradually build more EV charging stations at DHL’s facilities and their delivery routes.”

The MoU is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group’s widescale efforts to decarbonise the company, a move that will see it invest a total of 7 billion euros (RM35 billion) over the next 10 years.

Meanwhile, TNB said it is planning to increase its generation of renewable energy capacity to 8,300 megawatts by 2025, up from the current rate of 3,402 megawatts. The company plans to expand the adoption of renewable energy technologies such as solar, wind, biomass and biogas. As at March 31, 2021, TNB supplies electricity to approximately 10.1 million customers.