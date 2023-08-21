Shell App launched in Malaysia – pay for fuel from inside your car; collect and redeem BonusLink points

In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 21 August 2023 11:37 am / 3 comments

Shell Malaysia today launched its new mobile app which serves to enhance the fuelling experience of its customers. Available for iOS (App Store link) and Android (Google Play Store link) devices, the Shell App allows you to make a fuel purchase from the comfort of your car using a credit or debit card.

“In today’s fast-paced world, people expect convenience through innovation and choice. Given our synonymity in innovating mobility solutions, the Shell App serves as a pivotal component to elevate experiences for all our customers at Shell,” said Seow Lee Ming, general manager of mobility at Shell Malaysia.

“The Shell App not only allows our customers to pay for fuel securely from inside their cars but also ensures that all journeys are easier and more rewarding. Our aim is to enhance your experience and make things even more convenient for you,” she added.

In addition to making fuel purchases, the app has BonusLink integrated so users can earn points and use them to redeem fuel or other rewards. It can also curate a personalised offer based on a customer’s habitual preferences.

Users will also be able to track their fuel and BonusLink points spending through the app, which has an added layer of secure verification to protect users against possible fraud and scam threats.

You can also use the app the find your nearest Shell outlets, with the option to filter the list to only include stations offering particular facilities and/or fuel types. At present, Shell App is available at 650 Shell service stations, but by the end of 2023, Shell Malaysia says the all-in-one app can be used at all stations nationwide.

For EV charging, the Shell App merely identifies charging locations, and does not have the facility to activate charging. To do so, EV users planning to recharge at a Shell location will still need to use the ParkEasy mobile app.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.