Shell Malaysia rolls out new range of car care products

In Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 16 August 2023 4:31 pm / 2 comments

Shell Malaysia has launched a new range of car care products that are now available at Shell stations across the Peninsular and will soon be arriving in East Malaysia. For a limited time, customers can enjoy a 20% discount when purchasing any of Shell’s car care products.

The catalogue includes exterior cleaning products such as a car shampoo, car shampoo with wax and speed wax, which are claimed to be effective at eliminating oil and grease residues, combatting rust as well as delivering gloss and shine to your vehicle. For the interior, there are microfibre cloths that can be used with an interior cleaner to remove dirt and germs, as well as a leather cleaner that also prevents UV damage.

“We kicked off the year by launching our best fuel yet, giving an extra 15 km per full tank, now as we’re on our continuous journey of being ‘Better by Far’, we aspire to be a one-stop destination for all our customer needs with the launch of our new car care products. Our latest range of car care products is a testament to this dedication, addressing all our customers’ cleaning needs and enhancing their daily drives with satisfaction and enjoyment,” said Seow Lee Ming, general manager of mobility at Shell Malaysia.

“With Shell’s precisely engineered products, choosing the right solution for your car’s needs is no longer hit-and-miss. We are on a mission to deliver the ultimate driving experience, leaving you with pride and confidence after caring for your vehicle. This commitment underscores Shell’s dedication to providing exceptional customer experiences that elevate every drive,” she added.

