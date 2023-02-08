In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 8 February 2023 12:33 pm / 6 comments

Shell Malaysia today launched the new and improved FuelSave 95, which it claims will offer up to 15 km more range per tank. The updated Euro 4M RON 95 petrol was formulated following five years of extensive research and testing by 150 fuel scientists and will be available at Shell stations nationwide.

“Shell continuously strives to innovate and enhance our offerings for the benefit of our customers. ‘Better By Far’ is our promise of never stopping and always innovating new mobility solutions to match the evolving customers’ needs. Our ‘New + Improved Shell FuelSave 95’ now lasts up to 15 km longer per tank so our customers can enjoy longer uninterrupted drives per tank,” said Seow Lee Ming, general manager of mobility at Shell Malaysia.

“What is 15 km more? 15 km more is the length of the first Penang Bridge. 15 km more is like us crossing the Johor Causeway to Singapore 14 times or like stacking 35 KL Towers on top of each other,” the company said in its release.

In addition to better mileage, the Shell’s updated FuelSave 95 is also formulated with deposit targeting technology that deep cleans engines for sustained performance. The additive package also protects engines by fighting against corrosion and deposit build up. The fuel also protects critical parts in all engines, regardless of if it’s old, new or even a hybrid.

At today’s launch, Shell Malaysia also launched the ‘Shell FuelSave 95 Challenge 2023’, which aims to find the one Malaysian who clocks the best fuel economy with the latest FuelSave 95. The grand finale winner of the competition after a nationwide search will take home a cash prize of RM20,000.

Shell Malaysia is also partnering with VISA and BonusLink to reward 150 Malaysians with 15 months of free fuels. All you need to do to stand a chance to win is pump RM50 worth of FuelSave 95 between March 1 and April 30 this year.