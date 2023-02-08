Shell Malaysia today launched the new and improved FuelSave 95, which it claims will offer up to 15 km more range per tank. The updated Euro 4M RON 95 petrol was formulated following five years of extensive research and testing by 150 fuel scientists and will be available at Shell stations nationwide.
“Shell continuously strives to innovate and enhance our offerings for the benefit of our customers. ‘Better By Far’ is our promise of never stopping and always innovating new mobility solutions to match the evolving customers’ needs. Our ‘New + Improved Shell FuelSave 95’ now lasts up to 15 km longer per tank so our customers can enjoy longer uninterrupted drives per tank,” said Seow Lee Ming, general manager of mobility at Shell Malaysia.
“What is 15 km more? 15 km more is the length of the first Penang Bridge. 15 km more is like us crossing the Johor Causeway to Singapore 14 times or like stacking 35 KL Towers on top of each other,” the company said in its release.
In addition to better mileage, the Shell’s updated FuelSave 95 is also formulated with deposit targeting technology that deep cleans engines for sustained performance. The additive package also protects engines by fighting against corrosion and deposit build up. The fuel also protects critical parts in all engines, regardless of if it’s old, new or even a hybrid.
At today’s launch, Shell Malaysia also launched the ‘Shell FuelSave 95 Challenge 2023’, which aims to find the one Malaysian who clocks the best fuel economy with the latest FuelSave 95. The grand finale winner of the competition after a nationwide search will take home a cash prize of RM20,000.
Shell Malaysia is also partnering with VISA and BonusLink to reward 150 Malaysians with 15 months of free fuels. All you need to do to stand a chance to win is pump RM50 worth of FuelSave 95 between March 1 and April 30 this year.
Comments
A few points on the presentation and advertisement of this new fuel:
1) On your presentation you specifically mention new fuel for TGDi system so does it perform better for TGDi engines but almost 80% of Japanese, Local brand engines are still PFi for the masses.
2) Removal of 65% deposit and also help clean key modern…..intake valves… (are you sure your fuel can clean the intake valves of TGDi if yes tell us how when all other countries failed to do so – but the 0 build-up carbon deposit sounds cool).
3) Is the 15km extra per tank tested based on 35L ;or 60L fuel car tank because one of them definitely can run so much more with almost double savings.
Hope it doesn’t disappoint
I get better mileage on Petronas
More responsiveness on BHP
And cun-cun cashier on Petron NKVE
So it’s Petronas a better fuel overall?
For me, Petron and BHP petrol pumps are not as many as Shell on the roads I travel daily. If can give me extra 15 kms even better.
Paul Tan team should do an unbiased blind test with all the brands of petrol again for 2023!