Anthony Lim / 23 December 2019 2:33 pm

Shell Malaysia has announced that it has begun rolling out Euro 4M RON 95 petrol ahead of the fuel’s gazetted introduction in the country on January 1, 2020. The company said that its Euro 4M FuelSave 95 is now available at selected Shell retail stations.

The new fuel standard is part of the government’s roadmap, which was introduced in 2006 to increase the quality of fuels as part of its efforts to achieve its National Green Technology Policy 2009, which is to reduce environmental pollution and its impact on public health.

The Malaysian-modified Euro4 fuel specification will see the reduction of the maximum allowable suphur content in petrol and diesel fuel from the current standard of 500 parts per million (ppm) to 50 ppm. A lower sulphur content will lead to lower vehicle emissions and promote a cleaner environment.

“Our Shell FuelSave 95 is designed to go further, and it just got better. It is now fully Euro 4M compliant and with our Dynaflex Technology that helps to reduce engine friction. With the sulphur content reduced by almost ten-fold, the new FuelSave 95 E4M has environmental quality care benefits as it reduces smoke production and provides cleaner engine maintenance. Good for our customers, good for Malaysia,” said Shell Malaysia Trading and Shell Timur MD Shairan Huzani Husain.

The company however did not list the Shell stations that have started selling FuelSave 95 E4M, but said that the new fuel will be available at all Shell retails stations nationwide from January 1. Euro 4M RON 95 will be sold alongside its Euro 4M-grade RON 97 petrol, which was introduced in September 2015.