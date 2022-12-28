Earlier this year we were made aware of a case where a Singapore-registered BYD M3 electric van was spotted stealing electricity at an EV charger at the Shell station at Tangkak southbound R&R.
It looks like it’s still happening, as seen in this posting by MyEVOC Facebook group member Jared. The driver of this plug-in hybrid decided to park right next to the charging bay so the car could use the charging cable, without paying for the charging bay.
Shell Recharge is a paid service – you are supposed to use the ParkEasy app to pay for the barrier on the parking lot to be lowered so you can park at the charger to use it.
This particular bay has a 7 kW Type 2 AC charger and costs a minimum of RM6 with the first two hours of usage included, with additional hours priced at RM2.80 per hour.
Shell Recharge/ParkEasy chargers are particularly vulnerable to electricity theft because the chargers are always usable, with access to the bay supposed to be controlled by the barriers. But it looks like people will just find all kinds of ways to skip paying for something.
There is no mistake about it – this act is pure theft, plain and simple. Please do not do this, as bad behaviour from EV owners would deter private companies from investing in our EV charging infrastructure.
On top of that, bear in mind that ParkEasy has a reservation feature. Imagine if an EV owner intending to pay for charging made a reservation beforehand, but upon reaching the designated bay, is instead greeted by an electricity thief using the charger.
Shell is definitely aware of this – Shell Malaysia’s @pakcikshell Instagram account commented on the Tangkak case earlier this year as you can see in the embedded post below.
Other charging companies do not use barriers to control access, but instead their SOP is to only activate the charger when you pay with an app, which brings about an entirely different problem – people with completely no intention to charge tend to use the EV charging bay as a parking lot instead, which is also damaging as the act is depriving possible revenue generation for the company because no one intending to charge can park there and pay for the charger.
Comments
EV just a mere speculation by Elon Musk that is not sustainable and hydrogen is the real solution
ok bro.. i better learn how to steal hydrodgen
Hydrogen car also EV lor.. only method of storage is different one use battery one use hydrogen
Wow! This BMW owner runs out of money to charge his car after purchasing the car itself! Buying a BMW actually caused a huge dent to his pocket! But why want to get himself into such problem if in the first place he has no means to maintain his car? The dent is either on his pocket or his brain!
Poket kosong, gaya mesti ada!
X5…laolan…haaa
Yes, you can’t sell electricity in Malaysia but knowing how Malaysian culture works, don’t you think you need some form of access control to secure your chargers apart from the parking barrier?
why not use both the barriers and the SOP to activate the charger TOGETHER? Should be easy enough to figure…
We are cheapskates. We not only come into mesia to pay a third of usual prices. We also steal your ron95, power, water and ladies too. Sorry ya
That bmw got msian road tax larr.
And many SG cars are driven by Malaysians who have PR in SG.
Sinkies dont even dare to break laws especially in Malaysia, since later their cars will kena smash by local rempits or even robbed. Only Malaysians themselves know where and how to break the laws also.. betul tak?
Typical Singaporean kiasuness is showing here. First pumping RON95 petrol, now stealing electric.
“Other charging companies do not use barriers to control access, but instead their SOP is to only activate the charger when you pay with an app,”
How about a combination of both? Barriers and charger are released by an app?
What the duck… EV so facuking expensive. I rather use petrol car. I might steal if this ev charging cost so expensive. End of the story!
Um..did they not think of combining both barrier and app feature?
1. Pay fee first to enable parking lot (drop barrier) and enable charger
2. If charger detects not in use after barrier is put down, fine rm100 through the app.
Big brain