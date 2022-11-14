In Local News / By Paul Tan / 14 November 2022 4:27 pm / 0 comments

Shell Recharge has launched its fifth highway 180 kW DC charger on collaboration with Porsche in Malaysia. The fifth site is located north-bound on the PLUS highway at Shell RTC Simpang Pulai (Rural Transformation Centre), which is located just before the Simpang Pulai north-bound R&R.

Booking and payment for the charger can be made with Shell’s ParkEasy app. In the app, choose Shell HPC Northbound and then choose Simpang Pulai, Ipoh. Use our referral code R88W3N2T when you download the ParkEasy app and you’ll get some free credits to try it out.

As with the other Shell 180 kW chargers, although the hardware (and the corresponding physical parking) features dual CCS2 guns, only one can be used. The single gun is configured to output a maximum of 180 kW charging power. If Shell chooses to activate the second gun in view of higher utilisation in the future, each gun will probably output a maximum power of 90 kW each.

With the base level membership that has no annual fee, the 180 kW charger is priced at RM4 per minute with a minimum ParkEasy balance of RM200 required before you can start charging. You can reserve the charger 10 minutes in advance. You can also collect BonusLink points when you recharge.

Shell Recharge Gold & Platinum members can reserve the charger up to 1 hour in advance and charge at a cheaper rate of as low as RM1 per minute, but there is an annual membership fee to pay.

The other Shell Recharge 180 kW chargers are at Pagoh north-bound, Seremban north-bound, Seremban south-bound and Tangkak south-bound.

