18 October 2022

Shell Recharge and ParkEasy have announced that you can now earn BonusLink points when you charge your EV at Shell Recharge chargers in Malaysia.

There are two tiers – you get 2 BonusLink points per RM1 spent at Shell HPC chargers (the 180 kW chargers available at Pagoh and Tangkak), and 1 BonusLink point per RM1 spent at any other AC or DC charger under the Shell Recharge network.

ParkEasy is the app that you use to book the chargers under Shell Recharge in Malaysia. All you need to do to start collecting points is add your BonusLink card to the ParkEasy app.

Click the menu option at the top left of the app, and choose the Memberships menu option. Then choose add new membership, and choose BonusLink. Then fill in the details required and submit.

If you haven’t downloaded ParkEasy yet, don’t forget to use our referral code R88W3N2T when you download the ParkEasy app and you’ll get some free credits to try it out.