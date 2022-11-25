In Local News / By Paul Tan / 25 November 2022 1:35 pm / 3 comments

Shell Recharge has launched a sixth highway DC charger, this time at the Skudai R&R south-bound along the PLUS highway. However, unlike the previous five locations, the Skudai location features a StarCharge 120 kW charger instead of an ABB 180 kW charger.

Booking and payment for the charger can be made with Shell’s ParkEasy app. In the app, choose Shell HPC Southbound and then choose Skudai R&R South. Use our referral code R88W3N2T when you download the ParkEasy app and you’ll get some free credits to try it out.

The StarCharge 120 kW charger is configured so only 1 car can charge at any time, even though it features 2 CCS2 guns. To use the charger, you will have to pay RM4 for the first minute (an activation fee), and RM2.80 per minute for subsequent minutes.

A minimum ParkEasy balance of RM200 is required before you can start charging. You can reserve the charger 10 minutes in advance. You can also collect BonusLink points when you recharge.

Shell Recharge Gold & Platinum members can reserve the charger up to 1 hour in advance and charge at a cheaper rate of RM1.60 per minute for Gold and RM1.40 per minute for Platinum.

