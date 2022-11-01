In Cars, Local News / By Paul Tan / 1 November 2022 2:51 pm / 0 comments

Shell Recharge’s Shell Seremban R&R south-bound high performance charger site is now online, making it the third 180 kW charger to be available in the country in collaboration with Porsche.

You can book it using Shell’s ParkEasy App. Just choose the Shell HPC Southbound option from the main screen, then choose Seremban. Use our referral code R88W3N2T when you download the ParkEasy app and you’ll get some free credits to try it out.

The site features a single CCS2 gun configured to a maximum power of 180 kW, although the hardware itself has two guns. The other gun cannot be used, and will come into play only if Shell configures the site for 90+90 instead of 180.

Charging at the 180 kW charger is priced at RM4 per minute for standard members with a minimum ParkEasy balance of RM200 required before you can start charging. You can also collect BonusLink points when you recharge.

Shell Recharge Gold & Platinum members can reserve the charger up to 1 hour in advance, while standard members can reserve it 10 minutes in advance.

Gold and Platinum members also charge at a cheaper rate of as low as RM1 per minute, but there is an annual membership fee to pay.

Other than this new Seremban charger, the other two 180 kW HPC chargers under the Shell Recharge + Porsche network are located at Pagoh north-bound and Tangkak south-bound.

