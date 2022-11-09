In Local News / By Paul Tan / 9 November 2022 6:33 pm / 0 comments

There is a new 180 kW DC charger now available to be used by electric cars travelling on the PLUS highway at the Seremban north-bound R&R Shell station. This new charger is the fourth charger launched by Shell Recharge in collaboration with Porsche.

Booking and payment for the charger can be made with Shell’s ParkEasy app. In the app, choose Shell HPC Northbound and then choose Seremban. Use our referral code R88W3N2T when you download the ParkEasy app and you’ll get some free credits to try it out.

As with the other Shell 180 kW chargers, although the hardware (and the corresponding physical parking) features dual CCS2 guns, only one can be used. The single gun is configured to output a maximum of 180 kW charging power. If Shell chooses to activate the second gun in view of higher utilisation in the future, each gun will probably output a maximum power of 90 kW each.

With the base level membership that has no annual fee, the 180 kW charger is priced at RM4 per minute with a minimum ParkEasy balance of RM200 required before you can start charging. You can reserve the charger 10 minutes in advance. You can also collect BonusLink points when you recharge.

Shell Recharge Gold & Platinum members can reserve the charger up to 1 hour in advance and charge at a cheaper rate of as low as RM1 per minute, but there is an annual membership fee to pay.

This new Seremban north-bound charger is accompanied on the other side of the highway by a Seremban south-bound charger. There are also another two chargers in Johor at the Shell stations at Tangkak south-bound and Pagoh north-bound rest stops.

Don’t forget to use our referral code R88W3N2T when you download the ParkEasy app and you’ll get some free credits to try it out.