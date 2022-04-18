In Cars, Local News / By Paul Tan / 18 April 2022 10:11 am / 57 comments

After all the drama with Singapore plate cars pumping heavily subsidised RON95 fuel in Malaysia when they are not supposed to, now we have Singapore plate EVs stealing electricity at our electric car chargers.

Seen here is a Singaporean-registered BYD M3 electric van using the 180 kW Shell Recharge DC fast charger at Tangkak. The BYD van’s driver just decided to park around the raised barrier to recharge his van.

Shell Recharge is a paid service – you are supposed to use the ParkEasy app to pay for the barriers on the parking lot to be lowered so you can park at the charger to use it. The DC charger itself does not need any authentication, this is how the BYD van was able to use the charger without paying for it.

For pay-per-use, payment for charging consists of a RM4 confirmation fee and RM20 for every five mins of charging for the first 25 minutes, and RM20 for every five minute block thereafter. This works out to RM240 an hour (or RM244 with confirmation fee included). The fees are based on how long you reserve the parking lot, and doesn’t take into account how many kWh you pull from the charger.

Please do not do this, as bad behaviour from EV owners (regardless which country they come from) would deter private companies from investing in our EV charging infrastructure which we need to increase EV adoption in Malaysia.