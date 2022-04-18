After all the drama with Singapore plate cars pumping heavily subsidised RON95 fuel in Malaysia when they are not supposed to, now we have Singapore plate EVs stealing electricity at our electric car chargers.
Seen here is a Singaporean-registered BYD M3 electric van using the 180 kW Shell Recharge DC fast charger at Tangkak. The BYD van’s driver just decided to park around the raised barrier to recharge his van.
Shell Recharge is a paid service – you are supposed to use the ParkEasy app to pay for the barriers on the parking lot to be lowered so you can park at the charger to use it. The DC charger itself does not need any authentication, this is how the BYD van was able to use the charger without paying for it.
For pay-per-use, payment for charging consists of a RM4 confirmation fee and RM20 for every five mins of charging for the first 25 minutes, and RM20 for every five minute block thereafter. This works out to RM240 an hour (or RM244 with confirmation fee included). The fees are based on how long you reserve the parking lot, and doesn’t take into account how many kWh you pull from the charger.
Please do not do this, as bad behaviour from EV owners (regardless which country they come from) would deter private companies from investing in our EV charging infrastructure which we need to increase EV adoption in Malaysia.
Comments
Kiasu as always…
Lawbreaking kiasus better be warned. Once Malaysian Vigilante Logic wins Im getting my gun ready and coming for all you lawbreakers. DREDD HAS SPOKEN.
Bad apples, we have em they have em.
When we have em in their island, they have no qualms to name & shame each and dig out their personal info and where they work. It is time we have such tit for tat.
Anybody stopping you? which Malaysian had specifically targetted to shamed ? How do you know it’s not a case of you-help-me-I-help-you kind of a service? Why no polis came to catch under broad daylight?
Know where to get a gun sir? Once Malaysian Logic win and vigilantism is allowed, your lawbreaking folks are going to be my first.
RM240 for one hour? Better use petrol car.
That is at 1 of our most advanced DC chargers here. You only supposed to use 20min max to get 80% charge.
I am proud of the fast DC chargers we have but byd can’t charge so fast….
looking from a different angle, it is just bad implementation.
It proofs that the system is fragile and easily exploited, and our local vendor is just lazy taking the easy way out to charge the customer using “parking fee” method rather than implementing the charging mechanism on the charger itself.
I believe the law is that no one is allowed to sell electricity except TNB. Hence why Shell (and later Petronas) charge the customer for parking and not for charging.
In other words… We still have not come to a full consensus on how to setup EV infra in the country and charge consumers accordingly..
I agree. Why can’t the dispensing of charge be linked to whether the barrier is up or down? It’s not about selling electricity or not like what the other comment mentioned, but merely a “true/false” logic on whether to put the current through when connected to a car.
How is this bad implementation? In Japan, automated parking works thru such barrier system which has been in use for decades and nobody seeks to abuse. Are Japanese too stupid to abuse it or simply Sinkies using their God-given brains and high class education to be jackass and steal?
@Alan.. Japanese do not exploit. it is a cultural thing. Speaking about Japanese, they rather be peaceful and conform within a social group, they prefer the continuation of a harmonious community over their personal interests. It is the way they are being brought up, it is called “Wa” in Japanese. I worked in Japan for many years and even most Europeans cant be compared with them.
Just look at us why we have so many gated guarded housing in Malaysia while you dont need this kind of things in Japan.. There are things work for them but not us.. God-given brains for them to do good, but for others being a jackass..
So meaning it is a cultural thing in SG to cheat & steal? I thought SG has very good Chinese education but it is teaches none of the morals.
Do they know how to park properly?
The barrier on the parking can only be lowered after you pay it, this SG owner have to park like that do they do not need to pay to lower the barrier
They can’t do this in Singapore…
What a fck up attitude, came in to our country to steal, pathetic loser
Singaporean. Biasalah.
What happen to supposed Singaporean world class education gone to?
Go to Malaysia, must bahave like locals ma.
Locals here do not cheat & steal like they did.
Biasalah, as in it is okay for them since they are a nation of crooks & thieves or biasalah that it is okay to break laws and even kill people now with Malaysian Netizen Logic?
Can we see the License plate number?
Do we have the backstory to this? e.g. were they stealing? did the barrier fail? etc?
Must be a Malaysian otherwise how would he know the loophole
Malaysians are not so ingenious to do that, or is that what Singapore world class education thought you guys. To find innovative ways to lie, cheat & steal?
Are you saying Msians are stupid??? 0_0
Isn’t that what many have been saying about the majority here? Or are you implying SG could have been better if UMNO ruled it?
This is under broad daylight . How come the operator is clueless n no polis to investigate. This is not snatch n run . Think with the head. Not with the d1ck lah
Go see where this recharge point is located lahh d1ckhead. This is right towards the rear of the station where most places are not observed.
And why should we have a policeman at each station? Fuel is not that precious like gold that we would seek to steal like you folks are so fond of doing.
It’s illegal to sell electricity he’s not doing anything wrong in his country shell are for finding a loop hole in the country’s law
just because it is physically possible to do something doesnt mean you should do it.
you must be the kind of insane person who would blame a rape victim for not being able to fight off the rapist.
Malaysian Logic. Rape someone blame the victim, kill someone blame the deads.
Sinkie Logic = Malaysian netizen logic.
Dua dua pun sama spesis, berpelajaran tinggi tapi takde otak.
kiasu and kiamsiap fellas
also never show car plate… anyhow say SG car… and did the barrier mechanism fail to lower despite making payment? Lazy journalism at its best… misleading otherwise
Obviously it is a Singapore registered car owned by Malaysian working in Singapore. Need to ban these scums from coming to work in Singapore.
I expected better reporting from paultan. How can anyone steal electricity? The petrol kiosks workers all sleeping? Not like the car charge for 1 min and run away. Don’t just report something and make Malaysians scold Singaporeans and end up making Malaysians look unreasonable on the international stage.
are you stupid. the story spells out exactly how it happened.
It’s just a story of allegation . What happen to the polis and where’s the operator? They sleeping or what ? It’s not the Malaysian kind of snatch n run lah. It was parked there for a long period of time , enough for the viral image but too short for the operator n polis to intervene ? Don’t know if anyone stupid here but I’m pretty sure you use your d1ck instead of your head.
So paultan can spot but polis and kiosk workers cannot spot and tell sg car to F off? Come on, We Malaysians are better than this
Copy paste: “If you see any Singaporean cars using our subsidised fuel, and if they show shit face when you sound them, just press the E-Stop button and then report to the authorities. That’s the only way to teach them,”
Tourists what…we always welcome them…
Good grief, so now foreigners cannot charge phone at the restaurant wall charger? They bring 100 phones to charge then how?
listen here you absolute moron.
at a restaurant, if the owner says any patron can use the wall charger to charge their phone, it is not stealing.
this is a PAID CHARGER. thus using it with paying is stealing. even if it was a malaysian, it would still be stealing.
Listen here u absolute mormoon,
This is a fee country ok, all subsidiaries are to enjoy by all. U dont like it go back to your datang
ultra kiasu as always. Majulah Singapura my a**
Published their faces and registration plates and Malaysian Police must act and penalize the culprits. Fark up SG Motorists behaviour, I’m ashamed of me being associated with people like you giving us a bad reputation, cannot afford to pay for gas and electricity and yet forcefully buy a car and steal from neighbours!
Sick people.
Defines selfish
Look, the charger doesn’t start charging without the Parkeasy app having approved payment. This is one fake news article which is disappointing because paultan.org was a great site.
You are wrong, there is no link between the ParkEasy app and the charger hardware.
Since S’porean so bad just close the causeway again!
Look at the reviews for ParkEasy app on google playstore and you’ll know why the driver charges his ev that way.
Bad image of a Singaporean.