Ever since the Malaysia-Singapore causeway opened on April 1, there have been a few photos of Singaporean vehicles performing amusing antics while refuelling at Malaysian fuel stations.
But this one in particular was a little different – it showed a Singaporean-registered Toyota Estima being refuelled with a yellow nozzle, which at this particular fuel brand indicates RON95 fuel.
Foreign-registered vehicles are actually not allowed to buy RON95 in Malaysia. This rule was put into place on August 1, 2010. This is because of the higher tax-funded subsidises provided for RON95 users, which are meant to go to Malaysian motorists only. So cars like this Singaporean-registered Toyota Estima can refuel in Malaysia but they are supposed to be buying RON97 or RON100 only.
RON95 is currently priced at RM2.05 a litre in Malaysia, significantly cheaper than RON97’s RM3.91 a litre price. As a comparison, 95 currently goes for around SG$3 (RM9.31) a liter in Singapore, while 98 goes for SG$3.47 (RM10.77) a litre.
Other than the no RON95 rule, there are other measures in place to discourage Singaporean cars from refuelling with subsidised fuel in Malaysia. There is a Three-Quarter Tank Rule, where under the Customs Act 1960 of Singapore, a car leaving the island state must have a minimum of three quarters of the tank full.
The three-quarter tank rule has a fine of SG$500. It’s not really known what is the ‘punishment’ for a Singaporean vehicle buying RON95 fuel in Malaysia. There was hoo-ha back in 2019 where a BMW 5-Series was similarly caught in the act, but as far as we could tell, no action was taken against the driver.
Comments
Rich ppl curi our subsidy. Government what’s your move now?
Can’t blame them. They are only following the examples of our ethical leaders… /s
Better enforcement & controlling methods should be made. Current situation is there is very loose enforcement.
Lupa and Takpe….
Our country is good at coming out with policies and rulings but when comes to enforcement, oops, ha ha ha
Station operators should take action. After all, they make money too from higher grades.
Prseumably more money, I guess compared to the lower grades?
when will goverment grow some balls . 3 to 1 malu lah malaysia
That estima owner could be using setel app at the petronas station given there is no requirement to register malaysian car plate while signing up…
This cracks the Utopian image of Singapore
There needs to be detailed SOP of how foreign registered vehicles shall refuel at ALL our stations including the penalties, to be enforced IMMEDIATELY upon sufficient evidence.
“Malaysian motorists only”
This itself is already questionable. Do Malaysians drive only Malaysian-registered cars? When a rule is decided by people in KL and cited by people in KL, you are likely to get crap….. Because they think KL is the country.
Malaysians get called-out by Singaporeans if they break the law (rightly so) and sometimes being stigmatized with slurs (not ok).
But where is your uproar when your fellow Singaporeans are stealing Malaysian taxpayer money at the gas stations?
If a person has to depend on law & enforcement to act morally, then…
Please close the border again for the singapore motorist. Don’t let them come in except by public transport.
Triple reciprocal charges for Singapore registered car
What to do? Our government sooooooo stupid. Always have to give tongkat but not enough income to give tongkat.
If you remove excise duty and taxes from autos, I will gladly pay market rate for fuel. Having high excise duties, citizens are paying twice and are borrowing money from banks to pay taxes to government. Then the government tax the banks again for the profit they earn from interest. When are citizens here going to realise that?
Where is UMNO and the “making Singapore developed” claim? It is 3-to-1 now from 1-to-1 in the past.
I don’t blame Singaporeans. It is pure economics.