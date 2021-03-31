In Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Porsche, Technology / By Mick Chan / 31 March 2021 2:58 pm / 0 comments

Porsche Asia Pacific and Shell have partnered for the implementation of Southeast Asia’s first cross-border, high-performance electric vehicle charging network, the companies announced in a joint statement. This will be comprised of 12 charging points at six Shell stations located along the North-South Expressway in Malaysia, offering EV drivers the convenience of travelling between Singapore and Peninsular Malaysia.

This partnership will have six Shell stations outfitted with 180 kW DC chargers each with two CCS Type 2 connectors. The setup will enable a single electric vehicle to be charged at the full 180 kW rate, or two vehicles at 90 kW each.

This network of chargers will be rolled out in stages, beginning with four stations (Seremban R&R Northbound, Seremban R&R Southbound, Jalan Ayer Hitam, Melaka (off highway) and Tangkak Layby) that will be ready in the second half of this year, and another two (Simpang Pulai and Tapah R&R) by the first half of 2022.

These will complement Shell’s existing network of EV chargers that is comprised of 18 ‘Reserve + Shell Recharge’ charging points in Malaysia, while Singapore has 18 Shell Recharge 50 kW fast-charging points and 87 Greenlot public charging points.

Click to enlarge

The upcoming Shell network of EV chargers in Malaysia will complement the 175 kW high-performance chargers already established at all Porsche Centres in the country – to be joined by Porsche Centre Johor Bahru in Q3 2021 – along with the growing network of Porsche Destination Charging points at selected hotels, airports and lifestyle venues, according to the statement.

Shell will also be offering additional benefits to Porsche customers, such as the ability to make advance reservations of high-performance charging points in Malaysia through a mobile app, along with special prices for food and beverages at Shell Select retail outlets.

“The Asean markets hold strong potential for Porsche to unlock and we see an opportunity to shape electric mobility in the region. Our high-performance network in Singapore and Malaysia will serve as a lighthouse project for other countries to follow,” said vice president of emerging markets at Porsche, Matthias Becker.

“While the question of future electric mobility is a global one, Southeast Asia amply demonstrates the complexity and diversity of both the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. The partnership between Porsche and Shell is one of many examples on how industry players must come together to play a vital role to help the transportation sector decarbonise and pave the way for cleaner mobility solutions,” said Amr Adel, senior vice president for mobility at Shell.