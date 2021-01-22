In Cars, Local News, Porsche / By Danny Tan / 22 January 2021 2:23 pm / 1 comment

Earlier this week, we read about Porsche rolling out an entry-level Taycan variant in the US and Europe; the rear-wheel drive version joining existing AWD variants Taycan 4S, Taycan Turbo and the range-topping Taycan Turbo S. Now, Sime Darby Auto Performance has announced the price and availability of the base Taycan in Malaysia.

Launched here in September 2020, Porsche’s first EV starts from RM725,000 for the Taycan 4S, followed by RM999,000 for the Taycan Turbo and RM1.195 million for the top Taycan Turbo S. With this new base RWD version, the Taycan can now be yours from RM605,000. Landing here in the second quarter, the Taycan can be had for RM584,561 with the current sales tax exemption that expires on June 30.

A single-deck Performance Battery with a gross capacity of 79.2 kWh is fitted as standard. The two-deck 93.4 kWh Performance Battery Plus is available as an option. WLTP range is 431 and 484 km respectively.

Whichever battery is specified, the base Taycan accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 5.4 seconds, and top speed is 230 km/h. Maximum charging capacity is up to 225 kW (standard battery) or up to 270 kW with the Performance Battery Plus. This means that both batteries can be charged from 5% to 80% SoC in 22.5 minutes. Porsche says that power for a further 100 km is achieved after only five minutes.

The permanently excited synchronous motor on the rear axle has an active length of 130 mm, which is the same length as that on the Taycan 4S. The pulse-controlled inverter on the rear axle operates at up to 600 amps. The powertrain also includes a two-speed transmission. Porsche says that with a Cd value from just 0.22, the Taycan’s aerodynamics make a significant contribution to its low energy consumption and range. Maximum recuperation power is 265 kW.

Distinguishing features of the RWD Taycan include aerodynamically optimised 19-inch Taycan Aero wheels and black anodised brake calipers. The front apron, side sills and rear diffuser in black are the same as those on the Taycan 4S. LED headlights are standard.

As the youngest member of the electric family, the Taycan includes all the new features introduced in the other versions at the model year changeover. As standard, it comes with a partial leather interior and front comfort seats with eight-way electrical adjustment. The EV features two luggage compartments: 84 litres at the front, and up to 407 litres at the back.

Other elements include a central 10.9-inch infotainment display and an optional display for the front passenger. As with the other variants, one can tick a colour head-up display and an on-board charger with a charging capacity of up to 22 kW from the options list.

On to chassis equipment. Both the standard steel-spring suspension of the Taycan and the optional three-chamber adaptive air suspension are supplemented by the PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management) electronic damper control system.

The air suspension is also equipped with a Smartlift function, which allows the Taycan to be programmed so that it raises its ride height automatically at certain recurring locations. Smartlift can also actively alter the car’s ride height on highway journeys for the best compromise between efficiency and driving comfort.

The standard brakes are six-piston aluminium monobloc fixed-caliper brakes at the front and four-piston units at the rear. The internally vented discs are 360 mm sized at the front and 358 mm at the rear. The Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PSCB) is an option. Its discs have a diameter of 410 mm and 365 mm, front and rear.

For more on the Taycan 4S, Turbo and Turbo S, as well as the differences between each variant, check out our launch report. Below RM600k for this, what do you think?

