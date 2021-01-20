In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / 20 January 2021 10:13 am / 0 comments

Porsche first launched a rear-wheel drive version of the Taycan in China last June, and is now introducing the entry-level variant in more markets, including the United States and Europe. The base Taycan joins existing all-wheel drive variants such as the Taycan 4S, Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S.

Two battery configurations will be offered to customers, starting with the single-deck Performance Battery that has a gross capacity of 79.2 kWh. This option offers up to 431 km of range following the WLTP, and the rear-mounted electric motor provides a nominal output of 326 PS (322 hp or 240 kW) or up to 408 PS (402 hp or 300 kW) in overboost mode with launch control.

The step up from this is the double-deck Performance Battery Plus with 93.4 kWh and a range of up to 484 km. With this setup, the nominal output is increased to 380 PS (375 hp or 280 kW) or 476 PS (469 hp or 350 kW) in overboost mode.

As standard, both battery types support 22 kW AC charging (via a Type 2 connection) as per an update announced by Porsche in August 2020. There’s also DC fast charging (via a CCS Combo 2 connection), with the Performance Battery supporting up to 225 kW, while the Performance Battery Plus accepts up to 270 kW.

Porsche says that by going the DC route, it’ll take just 22.5 minutes to get from a 0-80% state of charge, with the first five minutes of being plugged in providing around 100 km of range.

Chassis-wise, there’s Porsche 4D Chassis Control and standard steel-spring suspension, although the latter can be upgraded to adaptive air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) electronic dampers – the Smartlift axle lifter system is also included with the option.

For stopping power, the EV gets 360-mm brake discs and six-piston fixed calipers at the front, along with 358-mm discs and four-piston fixed calipers for the rear – the aluminium monobloc calipers get a black anodised finish. If more performance is required, there’s the option of the Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PSCB), with discs that have a diameter of 410 mm and 365 mm front and rear.

In terms of standard equipment, the base Taycan is fitted with 19-inch Taycan Aero wheels, LED headlamps, while exterior parts like the front apron, side sills and rear diffuser are finished in black, just like on the costlier Taycan 4S. Inside, you’ll still get a curved digital instrument cluster and a 10.9-inch infotainment touchscreen, with an optional display for the passenger.

Porsche also offers a leather-free interior for those who are not fans of hide, with the interior being dressed in innovative recycled materials instead. Through the company’s Functions on Demand (FoD) service, features such as Porsche Intelligent Range Manager (PIRM), Power Steering Plus, Active Lane Keeping Assist and Porsche InnoDrive functions can be activated online as well.

According to the German carmaker, deliveries of the RWD Taycan will start from the middle of March this year, with prices in Germany starting from 83,520 euros (RM410,435). That makes it much cheaper than the Taycan 4S that starts at 106,487 euros (RM523,330) and substantially less than variants higher up.

It’s the same story in the United States, where the RWD Taycan will carry a retail price of USD79,900 (RM323,427) before the federal tax credit (applies to all Taycan variants) of up to USD7,500 (RM30,356). The Taycan 4S over there starts from USD103,800 (RM420,130), by comparison.

For now, it isn’t confirmed if Malaysia will get the new variant, but if it turns out to be true, we expect it to be around (or under) the RM600,000 mark. Currently, we have the Taycan 4S that goes for RM725,000, followed by the Taycan Turbo (RM999,000) and Taycan Turbo S (RM1,195,000).