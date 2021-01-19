In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Gerard Lye / 19 January 2021 10:01 am / 0 comments

Porsche has taken to social media to tease “a new addition to the family,” which appears to be a new variant of the Taycan. Based on the image posted, it’s clear we won’t be seeing a Taycan Cross Turismo just yet, as the new, shadowy Taycan variant is parked alongside familiar ones like the Taycan 4S, Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S.

Porsche isn’t providing any hints just yet, but this is likely the entry-level variant that should be more affordable to attract more buyers. This version of the Taycan has already been introduced in China since June 2020 and has remained exclusive to the market, although not for long given the new teaser.

The base Taycan comes in two battery configurations, including a single-deck Performance Battery with a gross capacity of 79.2 kWh and a double-deck Performance Battery Plus with 93.4 kWh. The former powers a rear-mounted electric motor (other variants are all-wheel drive) rated at 408 PS (402 hp or 300 kW), while the latter serves up to 476 PS (469 hp or 350 kW).

In terms of performance, both setups take 5.4 seconds to get from zero to 100 km/h and the top speed is 230 km/h. The lower-capacity unit offers up to 414 km of range, while the 93.4-kWh battery pack provides up to 489 km – both in accordance with NEDC.