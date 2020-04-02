In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Porsche / By Mick Chan / 2 April 2020 1:47 pm / 0 comments

Following the sighting of the Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo last December, its lifted twin, the Cross Turismo has been spotted by our spy photographers running cold-weather tests in Sweden.

Aside from the slight increase in ride height, the Cross Turismo spotted here appears to do without the black plastic cladding around its wheel arches, though it remains to be seen whether or not these will appear on the lower edges of the body for the production model.

Bumper treatment appears to be similar to those the Taycan Sport Turismo, with similarly-shaped intakes in front and sculpting at the back. The area around the C-pillars remain concealed, as have those on the Sport Turismo bodystyle which this is derived from, so this can be expected to deviate from the drawn-on window lines in that region.

Chassis-wise, the Cross Turismo should feature a tall ride height chassis that is otherwise similar in using the three-chamber air suspension setup in the Taycan and most likely the Sport Turismo as well. Here, yellow-painted brake calipers likely indicate that the firm’s ceramic-composite brake system will feature on the Cross Turismo.

The Taycan Cross Turismo is expected to mimic its siblings in featuring three versions of its electric powertrains, though this lifted model is expected to do so all at once upon debut, according to our source. As with the regular Taycan and the Taycan Sport Turismo wagon, these will be the Turbo S, Turbo and 4S variants.

For reference, figures for the regular Taycan bodystyle are 625 PS and 1,050 Nm of torque (761 PS in overboost mode) for the Turbo S, 625 PS (680 PS in overboost mode) and 850 Nm of torque for the Turbo, and 530 PS (571 PS with the Performance battery Plus option) for the Taycan 4S. Claimed battery range is 412 km for the Turbo S, 450 km for the Turbo and 463 km for the 4S with the augmented battery option.

Similarly, battery capacity and charging protocols should be carried over to this taller Taycan as well. For the Taycan Turbo S, charging at 270 kW DC to a 100 km battery range takes 5.5 minutes, and a 5%-80% charge at the same capacity takes 22.5 minutes, while the Taycan Turbo does 270 kW DC for a 100 km range takes five minutes, and charging from 5% to 80% at the same capacity takes 22.5 minutes.

The Sport Turismo and by extension, this Cross Turismo will feature largely the same cabin as the regular Taycan body from the rear doors forward, and the dashboard architecture is most likely to be carried over as well. This will mean the inclusion of the 16.8-inch curved instrument display, 10.9-inch central infotainment unit as well as the optional, separate display for the front passenger.

With the Taycan Sport Turismo slated for debut later this year, the lifted Cross Turismo would be likely to follow suit a little later than that, possibly launching early next year. The Cross Turismo has been planned for debut with all three variants at once, according to our source, which would mark a departure from the normal practice of a new model’s staggered roll-out for varying powertrain options.