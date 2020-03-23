In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Jonathan Lee / 23 March 2020 2:42 pm / 0 comments

At its annual press conference, Porsche confirmed that the Taycan Cross Turismo will be coming soon – the jacked-up wagon version of Zuffenhausen’s first ever electric vehicle will be unveiled at the end of the year, followed some time later by the brand new, all-electric Macan in 2022.

The Cross Turismo was previewed by the Mission E Cross Turismo concept in 2018. That show car previewed the sleek wagon bodystyle of the also-upcoming Sport Turismo and added a raised ride height, black body cladding all around and large blue wheels wrapped in knobbly off-road tyres.

Projected figures for the car include a power output of more than 600 PS (in line with the 625 PS produced by the Taycan Turbo and Turbo S, which we now know comes from twin electric motors that provide all-wheel drive), a zero-to-100 km/h sprint time of under 3.5 seconds (and to 200 km/h in under 12 seconds) and an 800-volt electrical architecture that allows the car to be charged for a range of around 400 km in 15 minutes.

Porsche also announced that the next-generation Macan, which will also be a pure electric vehicle, will go into production in 2022. It’s a year off from what was previously bandied about, but it will still be built in Leipzig, based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture of the Taycan and sold alongside the current petrol-powered Macan in a “transitional phase”.

The main focus of the event, of course, was to reveal its financial performance for the 2019 fiscal year. The company sold 280,800 vehicles during this period (up 10% from the year before), while sales revenues rose by 11% to €28.5 billion (RM135.9 billion) and operating profit – before special items, including continued penalties from the diesel emissions cheating scandal – by three percent to €4.4 billion (RM30 billion).

GALLERY: Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo