In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Porsche / By Mick Chan / 22 April 2020 10:45 am / 0 comments

Porsche Taycan 4S

The Porsche Taycan range will soon be joined by another version that will slot under the Taycan 4S as a base variant, according to Car Magazine. This will serve as an entry-level variant that will be offered in a rear-wheel-drive layout, and offer a more accessible entry point to Porsche’s fully electric range.

“There will be entry-level models of the Taycan. There will be a rear-wheel-drive model with a smaller battery to make it more accessible price-wise, especially for markets that don’t need AWD, (such as) China, where weather conditions mean you don’t need it,” Porsche research and development chief Michael Steiner told the magazine.

As such, China will likely be the first market to receive the base-model Taycan, and the reference to weather conditions suggest that the base 2WD is less likely to enter European markets. This could be one for Malaysia when the time comes, as the Taycan has been slated for arrival on our shores this year.

At present, the Taycan range kicks off with the 4S that features all-wheel-drive via its dual-motor configuration, where the more potent of two options is powered by the Performance Plus battery for a total output of 571 PS and up to 463 km of battery range.

Pricing for the base Taycan has yet to be confirmed by Porsche, though it is likely to maintain a similar margin between the 2WD and AWD versions of the 911 Carrera, or around 6,000 euros (RM28,620) less than the 105,607 euros (RM487,993) starting price for the Taycan 4S at its debut, suggested Car Magazine.

