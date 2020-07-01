In Cars, Ford, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 1 July 2020 10:30 am / 2 comments

It looks like the Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Blue Oval’s first high-performance all-electric SUV, will be leaving the factory with more power than what was announced at launch.

Based on a statement that Ford released, all variants of the Mach-E will see a slight improvement in performance. The entry-level RWD Standard Range now gets 266 hp and 430 Nm of torque (+11 hp, +15 Nm), RWD Extended Range gets 290 hp and 430 Nm (+8 hp, +15 Nm), AWD Standard Range with 266 hp and 580 Nm (+11 hp, +15 Nm), and top AWD Extended Range with 346 hp and 580 Nm of torque (+14 hp, +15 Nm).

In the US, the Mustang Mach-E SUV is pretty well received – the first year allocation of 50,000 units have been sold out in the span of four months, and that customers who have made their reservations can now proceed to finalise the deal. The electric SUV will go into production soon, with the first batch of cars due to be delivered to customers by the end of 2020.

Mustang Mach-E chief programme engineer, Ron Heiser said: “We remain dedicated to delivering on the promise of the Mustang name. These better-than-estimated performance figures show that our team is squeezing every last bit of performance out of this vehicle so that it not only delivers Mustang style but Mustang soul as well.”

Later in the future, Ford will also be introducing more performance-oriented versions of the Mach-E, such as the GT variant. Apparently, this will get the full 439 hp and 830 Nm output that Ford is targeting, and the base model will do the century sprint in under four seconds.

That’s already quicker than a Porsche Macan Turbo, but the GT Performance Edition can do the 0-100 km/h sprint in about 3.5 seconds, chairman Bill Ford Jr said. That’s just as fast as a Ferrari Portofino, “and you know how much we like beating Ferrari,” he said.