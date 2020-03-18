In Cars, Ford, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 18 March 2020 3:06 pm / 0 comments

With production of the Ford Mustang Mach-E due to commence in the Northern Hemisphere autumn of this year, deliveries of First Edition variants are set to take place from late 2020 or early in 2021, Inside EVs reports. The Mach-E has garnered 32,000 bookings as of January, while Inside EVs reports that the first-year allocation of 50,000 units has just about sold out.

In the meantime, Ford Europe has released a new advertisement for its first fully electric crossover which will go head-to-head with a fellow American counterpart, the Tesla Model Y. The Mach-E will be available in either rear- or all-wheel-drive across a number of versions, the latter configuration being courtesy of a dual-motor setup.

The base model starts with a single motor producing 254 hp and 420 Nm of torque, fed by a 75.7 kWh lithium-ion battery. For comparison, the base Standard Range variant of the Tesla Model Y offers a 0-96 km/h (0-60 mph) sprint time of 5.9 seconds, 193 km/h top speed and 370 km of EPA-estimated range.

The larger 98.8 kWh battery for the RWD version brings a peak output of 281 hp, and along with it a 600 km range on the WLTP test cycle. Topping the range is the GT version, which boasts 439 hp and 830 Nm of torque and will be capable of the 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.5 seconds in Performance Edition guise.

GALLERY: Ford Mustang Mach-E