30 January 2020

Two months on from the debut of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, demand for the electric SUV has reported seen the company receive 32,000 reservations for at U$500 (RM) per reservation, according to a forum post on the Mach-E Club.

The first 4,000 reservation numbers appear to be omitted, with these likely to be earmarked for dealer demonstrator units, the forum member post said. The forum post also indicated the numbers found were for Mach-E units not just for the United States, but also for various markets internationally. Forum members also note that changes can be made to the reservation, and only need to be finalised when the order is placed.

Starting from US$43,895 (RM182,322) for the base Select model and up to US$60,500 (RM251,292) for the GT, Ford has previously indicated that it will produce 50,000 units of the fully electric SUV in the first year of production, which means it is a further 14,000 bookings away from selling out its first year’s allocation.

Not all bookings translate into completed sales, however, and if the Tesla Model 3 is an indication, a cancellation rate of between 12% to 23% applied to the Mach-E 32,000-unit booking total translates to a sales figure between 24,640 and 28,160 units.

The Mustang Mach-E powertrain layouts start with a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive configuration with 254 hp and 420 Nm of torque, drawn from a 75.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Stepping up from this is the AWD version with the 75.7 kWh battery for 254 hp and 565 Nm of torque, while a 98.8 kWh battery pack version is good for 332 hp. Topping the range is the GT with 439 hp and 830 Nm of torque, and does 0-96 km/h in under four seconds.

First off the blocks to reach the market are the First Edition and Premium versions, slated to become available late this year, and all other variants of the Mustang Mach-E should follow suit in early 2021. This timeframe coincides with the delivery schedule of the Tesla Model Y which is also due to arrive later this year.

