Two months on from the debut of the Ford Mustang Mach-E, demand for the electric SUV has reported seen the company receive 32,000 reservations for at U$500 (RM) per reservation, according to a forum post on the Mach-E Club.
The first 4,000 reservation numbers appear to be omitted, with these likely to be earmarked for dealer demonstrator units, the forum member post said. The forum post also indicated the numbers found were for Mach-E units not just for the United States, but also for various markets internationally. Forum members also note that changes can be made to the reservation, and only need to be finalised when the order is placed.
Starting from US$43,895 (RM182,322) for the base Select model and up to US$60,500 (RM251,292) for the GT, Ford has previously indicated that it will produce 50,000 units of the fully electric SUV in the first year of production, which means it is a further 14,000 bookings away from selling out its first year’s allocation.
Not all bookings translate into completed sales, however, and if the Tesla Model 3 is an indication, a cancellation rate of between 12% to 23% applied to the Mach-E 32,000-unit booking total translates to a sales figure between 24,640 and 28,160 units.
The Mustang Mach-E powertrain layouts start with a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive configuration with 254 hp and 420 Nm of torque, drawn from a 75.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Stepping up from this is the AWD version with the 75.7 kWh battery for 254 hp and 565 Nm of torque, while a 98.8 kWh battery pack version is good for 332 hp. Topping the range is the GT with 439 hp and 830 Nm of torque, and does 0-96 km/h in under four seconds.
First off the blocks to reach the market are the First Edition and Premium versions, slated to become available late this year, and all other variants of the Mustang Mach-E should follow suit in early 2021. This timeframe coincides with the delivery schedule of the Tesla Model Y which is also due to arrive later this year.
GALLERY: Ford Mustang Mach-E
For the first time in 55 years, Ford is expanding the Mustang line-up with the all-electric Mustang Mach-E SUV joining the sports coupe, convertible and special editions, featuring an all-new infotainment system and connected vehicle technology.
Mustang Mach-E boldly fuses modern looks with smart design, delivering powerful capability in a whole new shape that can grow with people and their families.
Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition brings the thrills that Mustang is famous for, targeting 60 miles per hour in the mid-3-second range and targeting an estimated 342 Kw (459 horsepower) and 830 Nm (612 ft.-lbs.) of torque.
Mustang Mach-E embodies the Mustang spirit – from its sleek silhouette and muscular curves to exhilarating drive experiences that offer unique driving dynamics and sounds.
Mustang Mach-E comes equipped with 19-inch machined-face aluminum wheels with high gloss black-painted pockets.
Ever since the original Mustang took the world by storm in 1964, it quickly came to represent the best of the American spirit: Freedom, progress, fast performance and a touch of rebellion. Now, Mustang is ready to reimagine these ideas for a powerful electric future, with space for customers’ growing needs, all-weather capability, and innovative, connected technology solutions with secure over-the-air updates that continue to improve your vehicle.
By moving the vehicle’s front wheelbase forward, Ford was able to give Mustang Mach-E the space needed to design its signature hood and aggressive headlights.
Equipped with an extended range battery and rear-wheel drive, Mustang Mach-E has a targeted EPA-estimated 300 miles of range.
In extended-range all-wheel-drive configurations, Mustang Mach-E is targeting 332 horsepower and 417 ft.-lbs.2 of torque – with the standard all-wheel-drive variation targeting a faster 0-60 miles per hour time than the base Porsche Macan series.
The Mustang Mach-E is instantly recognizable as a Mustang, with designers preserving the Mustang’s rear-haunch design and trademark tri-bar tail lamps, creating larger rear fenders that give the vehicle a wider feel and a more powerful stance
Electric vehicle owners do 80 percent of their charging at home, and Ford is offering a Ford Connected Charge Station that will be able to add an estimated average range of 32 miles per charging hour with a 240V outlet to the Mustang Mach-E RWD with extended range battery.
Created a few blocks away from Henry Ford’s first factory in Detroit, Mustang Mach-E was brought to life through a development process concentrated entirely on customer needs and desires. The result is a sleek, beautiful SUV that delivers spirited ride and handling, with state-of-the-art connected vehicle technology that makes Mustang Mach-E even better over time.
Mustang Mach-E delivers three unique drive experiences – Whisper, Engage and Unbridled – each offering finely tuned driving dynamics packaged with a unique sensory experience to make driving even more enjoyable.
Along with creating a more sharply angled windshield to emphasize the Mustang Mach-E’s sporty look, Ford also dropped the car’s rail faster and in a more coupe-like style.
Phone as a Key technology makes its debut in the Ford lineup with Mustang Mach-E. Using Bluetooth, the vehicle can detect customers’ smartphones as they approach, unlocking the Mustang Mach-E and allowing you to start driving without getting his or her cell out of their pocket or using a key fob. A backup code also can be entered on the center touch screen to start and drive the vehicle in the event the phone battery dies.
When the Mustang Mach-E launches in late 2020, a new all-wheel-drive system (eAWD) will be available that can apply torque independently to the front and rear axles to deliver impressive acceleration and improved handling. Ford tuned this eAWD system to provide excellent traction on the road, rigorously testing the vehicle in wet and snowy terrain to help control for slippery conditions.
Drive experience features on the Mustang Mach-E include custom-designed vehicle responsiveness such as sportier steering controls, ambient lighting, sounds tuned for an authentic all-electric experience, and dynamic cluster animations that are tied to driving behavior.
Comments
USD43k for Ford Mustang E.
We are paying USD65k for kosong spec BMW 3 instead.
my goodness.
Groovy exterior
But ugly giant UPRIGHT tablet inside