PACE 2023: Check out the smart #1 Brabus EV at EON

If you’re shopping for a new EV, be sure to check out smart. The reborn brand, now a JV between Geely and Mercedes-Benz, is back in Malaysia and its debut model is the #1, pronounced hashtag one. It’s funky, it’s roomy and even the EV tech has a USP – 22 kW AC charging.

That’s double (or in some cases triple) the max AC rate for most EVs in the market, and with it, refilling the 66 kWh battery from 10-80% SoC takes just three hours. This means that you can have a long lunch break or rest time at home and when you’re done, the EV is replenished, all without paying DC rates. It gives an owner added flexibility.

There’s even a performance element to the smart #1, and it’s the Brabus version. It’s not just a #1 with a fancy bodykit, but a proper performance flagship. The Brabus adds an electric motor at the front for dual-motor AWD performance. Total output is 428 PS/543 Nm, pushing the crossover from 0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds.

The smart #1 Brabus is here at PACE 2023 courtesy of smart authorised dealer EON. Old timers would be familiar with the name, but these days, EON sells more than just Protons. The Proton X90 SUV is here alongside range-topping pick-up trucks Mitsubishi Triton Athlete and Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain.

In addition to EON’s brands, PACE 2023 has Mercedes-Benz by Hap Seng Star, BMW and MINI by Auto Bavaria, Volvo, Audi, Volkswagen, Hyundai and Subaru. There are also premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad at Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC).

