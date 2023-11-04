PACE 2023: Test drive the affordable BYD Dolphin and popular Atto 3 EVs, book here for RM2,500 vouchers

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / November 4 2023 2:23 pm

The BYD Atto 3 is surely one of the most common EVs in Malaysia now. The crossover’s popularity has to be down to the solid electric tech beneath, the contemporary design in and out, as well as the attractive price. Wonder what’s all the hype about? The Atto 3 is on display and available for test drives at PACE 2023, happening this weekend at the Setia City Convention Centre.

The Atto 3 is joined by the Dolphin, which was launched in June this year. Priced from RM99,900, the electric five-door hatch gives you a lot of EV for the money. Both the Dynamic Standard Range and Premium Extended Range come with a Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery and an electric motor driving the front wheels.

The Dynamic Standard Range’s battery is a 44.92 kWh unit, good for a range of 410 km in the NEDC cycle (340 km WLTP). Opt for the Premium Extended Range and you’ll get a 60.48 kWh battery with 490 km range (NEDC, 427 km WLTP), which is very decent. The top model has 204 PS/310 Nm of torque and does the 0-100 km/h sprint in just 7.0 seconds. It feels faster than that in reality. You’ll also find the Dolphin to be more spacious than its footprint suggests.

If you’re new to EVs, a self-drive experience is way more valuable than all the reading and research, so come on down to PACE to feel for yourself, literally. BYD is also having a ‘Skyfest’ here with free hot air balloon rides. Yes, free of charge.

Like what you see? Buy at PACE, as we’re awarding RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our supporting partners for all new vehicle bookings made at PACE 2023. These include a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), RM500 voucher for car mats (Dodomat), RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer).

In addition to BYD, PACE 2023 has Mercedes-Benz by Hap Seng Star, BMW and MINI by Auto Bavaria, Volvo, Audi, Volkswagen, Hyundai and Subaru. Proton, Mitsubishi, Isuzu and smart are also present, represented by EON. There will also be premium motorcycles from BMW Motorrad at the show.

PACE 2023 is supported by title sponsor Petronas and myTukar as a co-sponsor, and the latter has a wide selection of quality used cars here.

