In Cars, Isuzu, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Danny Tan / 17 June 2022 2:00 pm / 0 comments

The Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain, which is the 3.0L flagship variant of the third-generation D-Max, has been updated for 2022. The range topper gets ‘minor but significant updates’ to its equipment list, which is already pretty long.

Let’s cut to the chase. The new additions include two new colour options for the X-Terrain – Silky Pearl White and Onyx Black. These two join the signature Valencia Orange. Sapphire Blue has been discontinued, so it’s three colours for the X-Terrain now.

There’s a new around-view monitor that provides a 360-degree view of the truck’s surroundings. This feature not only provides a bird’s eye view when reverse gear is selected, it also sports a selectable 3D guide in the 9.0-inch central touchscreen. For a vehicle as big as this, parking aids are useful help. You’ll find new cameras integrated in the grille and wing mirrors to support AVM.

Also new is a wireless charger placed ahead of the gear lever. Another popular customer request has been for the inclusion of welcome lights. Tucked away under the truck, these LED lamps light up the surrounding foot areas when the doors are unlocked, so you’ll know what you’re stepping on. It’s a nice touch that works in tandem with follow-me home lights.

Last but not least in the list of extra kit are illuminated scuff plates. These have the X-Terrain logo and the light is white, like the welcome LEDs.

“The popularity of the D-Max range, particularly the X-Terrain variant remains healthy with many first-time owners reveling in life with a modern pick-up truck. Its inspiring safety, comfort and go-anywhere, do-anything versatility has led to a gradual migration of saloon car owners. I believe that with these new added features and colour choices, the D-Max X-Terrain will continue to appeal to many more who are tempted to convert,” said Isuzu Malaysia COO Kenkichi Sogo.

With the added equipment comes a slight increase in price, which is now RM146,938 on-the-road without insurance. The X-Terrain’s April 2021 launch price was RM141,938, so it’s a RM5,000 hike. The warranty for the X-Terrain is a seven-year unlimited mileage package. Yes, seven. It is now open for booking and deliveries are set to start in the middle of July.

Here’s a short recap on the specs. The X-Terrain is powered by a 3.0 litre VGS turbodiesel with 190 PS and 450 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 2,600 rpm. The ‘Blue Power’ engine is paired to a six-speed automatic gearbox, and the Terrain Command 4WD system allows one to switch between modes (2WD, 4WD-high, 4WD-low) on the fly via a dashboard knob. There’s also a rear diff lock, underbody protection and 800 mm wading depth.

The top D-Max comes with a full suite of ADAS features including Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Turn Assist, AT Pedal Misapplication Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control with stop and go function, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic High Beam, Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. It also has seven airbags.

For the full picture of the D-Max’s eight variants, check out our launch report, spec-by-spec breakdown and review. The eighth variant – the 1.9L 4×2 AT Plus – was added in October 2021.

GALLERY: 2022 Isuzu D-Max X-Terrain 3.0L