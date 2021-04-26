At long last, Isuzu Malaysia has finally launched the third-generation D-Max in Malaysia. There will be seven variants of the pick-up truck on offer (down from 11 previously), priced between RM89k to RM142k. All of them are fully imported from Thailand, but there are plans for local assembly down the line.
The range starts with the 1.9L 4×4 Single Cab model at RM88,599, above which is the 3.0L 4×4 Single Cab that’s priced at RM95,538. Twin cab models start from the 1.9L 4×4 MT Standard (RM99,599), and further up are the 1.9L 4×4 AT Standard (RM106,999), 1.9L 4×4 AT Premium (RM121,549) and 3.0L 4×4 AT Premium (RM128,038). All six variants listed here get a five-year or 150,000 km warranty coverage as standard.
Sitting at the top of the range is the 3.0L 4×4 AT X-Terrain. At RM141,938, it’s exclusively available with the larger 3.0 litre mill, and takes on the new Nissan Navara Pro-4X, Toyota Hilux 2.8 Rogue AT, Mitsubishi Triton Athlete, and the one that started this feud – the Ford Ranger Wildtrak. Now, let’s check out the variant breakdown in detail.
2021 Isuzu D-Max 1.9L 4×4 Single Cab – RM88,599
Gets as standard:
Mechanicals
- 1.9 litre RZ4E-TC direct-injection commonrail diesel
- 1,898 cc four-cylinder diesel with variable geometry turbo
- 150 PS at 3,600 rpm, 350 Nm of torque from 1,800 to 2,600 rpm
- Six-speed manual
- 4×4 Terrain Command System
- Ventilated discs brakes (front), drums (rear)
- Independent double wishbones with coil springs(front), leaf springs (rear)
Exterior
- Halogen reflector headlights with “Follow Me Home” function
- Unpainted front and rear bumpers
- Black front grille
- 16-inch steel wheels with 205R16C tyres
- Power-adjustable side mirrors with unpainted mirror caps
- Black-coloured door handles
- Halogen tail lights
- Full-sized spare wheel
- Splash White paint colour only
Interior
- Four-spoke urethane steering wheel
- Regular turnkey ignition
- Conventional analogue instrument gauges with 3.5-inch LCD monochrome display
- Manual, single-zone climate control
- 1-DIN head unit with CD and USB support, plus two speakers
- Assist handles on A-pillars
- Vinyl seat upholstery with four-way adjustability
- Power windows with auto wind down for driver
- Rubberised floor tray
- Two speakers
Safety
- Two front airbags
- ABS with EBD and brake assist
- Electronic stability control
- Traction Control System
- Hill Start Assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Brake Override System
- Emergency Stop Signal
Others
- Five-year or 150,000 km warranty coverage
2021 Isuzu D-Max 3.0L 4×4 Single Cab – RM95,538
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- 3.0 litre 4JJ3-TCX direct-injection commonrail diesel
- 2,999 cc four-cylinder diesel with variable geometry turbo
- 190 PS at 3,600 rpm, 450 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 2,600 rpm
2021 Isuzu D-Max 1.9L 4×4 MT Standard – RM99,599
Gets as standard:
Exterior
- Twin cab body style
- Painted front and rear bumpers
- Matte grey front grille
- 17-inch alloy wheels with 255/65 profile tyres
- Body-coloured side mirror caps with integrated LED turn indicators
- Body-coloured door handles
- Splash White, Onyx Black, Mercury Silver, Valencia Orange and Sapphire Blue paint colours
Interior
- 2-DIN head unit with CD, USB and Bluetooth functionalities
- Six speakers
- Isuzu e-Lumax instrument cluster with 4.2-inch colour LCD display
- Tilt and telescopic steering adjustment
- Woven-texture cloth upholstery with six-way adjustability for driver, four-way for front passenger
- Power windows for all four doors, with auto wind down for driver
- Assist handles on A- and B-pillars
- Rear air vents with twin 2.1A USB charging ports
- Speed-sensing auto door lock
- 12-volt, 120 watt power socket
- Carpet mats
Safety
- Isofix with top tethers for outer rear seats
- Child protection safety lock for rear doors
- Four reverse parking sensors
2021 Isuzu D-Max 1.9L 4×4 AT Standard – RM106,999
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- Six-speed automatic with sequential shift
Exterior
- Bi-LED projector headlights with “Follow Me Home” function
- LED daytime running lights
2021 Isuzu D-Max 1.9L 4×4 AT Premium – RM121,549
Gets as standard:
Exterior
- Automatic bi-LED projector headlights with “Follow Me Home” function
- Front and rear LED fog lamps
- LED combination tail lights
- 18-inch alloy wheels with 265/60 profile all-terrain tyres
- 18-inch steel spare tyre with 265/60 profile tyre
- Chrome side mirror caps with integrated LED turn indicators
- Chrome door and tailgate handles
- Chrome front grille
- Silver side steps
- Tailgate assist
- Silky Pearl White, Onyx Black, Mercury Silver, Valencia Orange and Sapphire Blue paint colours
Interior
- 7-inch touschreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Miracast, MirrorLink, WiFi, USB and Bluetooth
- Eight speakers with roof-mounted tweeters
- Leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel
- Keyless entry with push-start button
- Welcome Light
- Walk-Away Door Lock
- Front sun visors with sunglass holder
- Black combination leather seats with six-way adjustability for driver, four-way for front passenger
- Power windows for all four doors, with auto up/down with anti-pinch for driver
- Electrochromic rear-view mirror
- Automatic dual-zone climate control
- Leather gear knob with satin chrome trimming
- Black soft-touch plastics on the instrumentation, centre console and door panels
Safety
- Blind Spot Monitoring System
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Passive cruise control system
- Reverse camera
- Four front parking sensors
2021 Isuzu D-Max 3.0L 4×4 AT Premium – RM128,038
Adds on:
Interior
- Six-way manual adjustability for front passenger seat
2021 Isuzu D-Max 3.0L 4×4 AT X-Terrain – RM141,938
Gets as standard:
Exterior
- 18-inch dark grey alloy wheels with 265/60 all-terrain tyres
- Dark grey front grille
- Silver trimmings for lower front bumper
- Auto-levelling bi-LED headlights
- Roof rails
- Infrared-cut front windscreen and windows
- Aerofoil wipers with integrated spray nozzle
- Sliding cargo tray
- Dark grey side mirror caps, door handles and over fenders
- Dark grey side steps
- Valencia Orange and Sapphire Blue paint colours
Interior
- 9-inch touschreen display with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Miracast, MirrorLink, WiFi, USB and Bluetooth
- Remote Engine Start
- Brown leather seat and dashboard upholstery
- Eight-way power adjustable with lumbar support for driver
Safety
- Adaptive Cruise Control with stop and go function
- Forward Collision Warning
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Turn Assist
- Pedal Misapplication Mitigation System
- Manual speed limiter
- Automatic High Beam Assist
- Lane Departure Warning
- Multi Collision Brake
- Anti-theft alarm system with key-coded immobiliser
- Seven airbags with driver’s knee airbag
Others
- Seven-year unlimited mileage warranty coverage
Comments
Yes, more stylish than SUV