26 April 2021

At long last, Isuzu Malaysia has finally launched the third-generation D-Max in Malaysia. There will be seven variants of the pick-up truck on offer (down from 11 previously), priced between RM89k to RM142k. All of them are fully imported from Thailand, but there are plans for local assembly down the line.

The range starts with the 1.9L 4×4 Single Cab model at RM88,599, above which is the 3.0L 4×4 Single Cab that’s priced at RM95,538. Twin cab models start from the 1.9L 4×4 MT Standard (RM99,599), and further up are the 1.9L 4×4 AT Standard (RM106,999), 1.9L 4×4 AT Premium (RM121,549) and 3.0L 4×4 AT Premium (RM128,038). All six variants listed here get a five-year or 150,000 km warranty coverage as standard.

Sitting at the top of the range is the 3.0L 4×4 AT X-Terrain. At RM141,938, it’s exclusively available with the larger 3.0 litre mill, and takes on the new Nissan Navara Pro-4X, Toyota Hilux 2.8 Rogue AT, Mitsubishi Triton Athlete, and the one that started this feud – the Ford Ranger Wildtrak. Now, let’s check out the variant breakdown in detail.

2021 Isuzu D-Max 1.9L 4×4 Single Cab – RM88,599

Gets as standard:

Mechanicals

1.9 litre RZ4E-TC direct-injection commonrail diesel

1,898 cc four-cylinder diesel with variable geometry turbo

150 PS at 3,600 rpm, 350 Nm of torque from 1,800 to 2,600 rpm

Six-speed manual

4×4 Terrain Command System

Ventilated discs brakes (front), drums (rear)

Independent double wishbones with coil springs(front), leaf springs (rear)

Exterior

Halogen reflector headlights with “Follow Me Home” function

Unpainted front and rear bumpers

Black front grille

16-inch steel wheels with 205R16C tyres

Power-adjustable side mirrors with unpainted mirror caps

Black-coloured door handles

Halogen tail lights

Full-sized spare wheel

Splash White paint colour only

Interior

Four-spoke urethane steering wheel

Regular turnkey ignition

Conventional analogue instrument gauges with 3.5-inch LCD monochrome display

Manual, single-zone climate control

1-DIN head unit with CD and USB support, plus two speakers

Assist handles on A-pillars

Vinyl seat upholstery with four-way adjustability

Power windows with auto wind down for driver

Rubberised floor tray

Two speakers

Safety

Two front airbags

ABS with EBD and brake assist

Electronic stability control

Traction Control System

Hill Start Assist

Hill Descent Control

Brake Override System

Emergency Stop Signal

Others

Five-year or 150,000 km warranty coverage

2021 Isuzu D-Max 3.0L 4×4 Single Cab – RM95,538

Adds on:

Mechanicals

3.0 litre 4JJ3-TCX direct-injection commonrail diesel

2,999 cc four-cylinder diesel with variable geometry turbo

190 PS at 3,600 rpm, 450 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 2,600 rpm

2021 Isuzu D-Max 1.9L 4×4 MT Standard – RM99,599

Gets as standard:

Exterior

Twin cab body style

Painted front and rear bumpers

Matte grey front grille

17-inch alloy wheels with 255/65 profile tyres

Body-coloured side mirror caps with integrated LED turn indicators

Body-coloured door handles

Splash White, Onyx Black, Mercury Silver, Valencia Orange and Sapphire Blue paint colours

Interior

2-DIN head unit with CD, USB and Bluetooth functionalities

Six speakers

Isuzu e-Lumax instrument cluster with 4.2-inch colour LCD display

Tilt and telescopic steering adjustment

Woven-texture cloth upholstery with six-way adjustability for driver, four-way for front passenger

Power windows for all four doors, with auto wind down for driver

Assist handles on A- and B-pillars

Rear air vents with twin 2.1A USB charging ports

Speed-sensing auto door lock

12-volt, 120 watt power socket

Carpet mats

Safety

Isofix with top tethers for outer rear seats

Child protection safety lock for rear doors

Four reverse parking sensors

2021 Isuzu D-Max 1.9L 4×4 AT Standard – RM106,999

Adds on:

Mechanicals

Six-speed automatic with sequential shift

Exterior

Bi-LED projector headlights with “Follow Me Home” function

LED daytime running lights

2021 Isuzu D-Max 1.9L 4×4 AT Premium – RM121,549

Gets as standard:

Exterior

Automatic bi-LED projector headlights with “Follow Me Home” function

Front and rear LED fog lamps

LED combination tail lights

18-inch alloy wheels with 265/60 profile all-terrain tyres

18-inch steel spare tyre with 265/60 profile tyre

Chrome side mirror caps with integrated LED turn indicators

Chrome door and tailgate handles

Chrome front grille

Silver side steps

Tailgate assist

Silky Pearl White, Onyx Black, Mercury Silver, Valencia Orange and Sapphire Blue paint colours

Interior

7-inch touschreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Miracast, MirrorLink, WiFi, USB and Bluetooth

Eight speakers with roof-mounted tweeters

Leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel

Keyless entry with push-start button

Welcome Light

Walk-Away Door Lock

Front sun visors with sunglass holder

Black combination leather seats with six-way adjustability for driver, four-way for front passenger

Power windows for all four doors, with auto up/down with anti-pinch for driver

Electrochromic rear-view mirror

Automatic dual-zone climate control

Leather gear knob with satin chrome trimming

Black soft-touch plastics on the instrumentation, centre console and door panels

Safety

Blind Spot Monitoring System

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Passive cruise control system

Reverse camera

Four front parking sensors

2021 Isuzu D-Max 3.0L 4×4 AT Premium – RM128,038

Adds on:

Interior

Six-way manual adjustability for front passenger seat

2021 Isuzu D-Max 3.0L 4×4 AT X-Terrain – RM141,938

Gets as standard:

Exterior

18-inch dark grey alloy wheels with 265/60 all-terrain tyres

Dark grey front grille

Silver trimmings for lower front bumper

Auto-levelling bi-LED headlights

Roof rails

Infrared-cut front windscreen and windows

Aerofoil wipers with integrated spray nozzle

Sliding cargo tray

Dark grey side mirror caps, door handles and over fenders

Dark grey side steps

Valencia Orange and Sapphire Blue paint colours

Interior

9-inch touschreen display with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Miracast, MirrorLink, WiFi, USB and Bluetooth

Remote Engine Start

Brown leather seat and dashboard upholstery

Eight-way power adjustable with lumbar support for driver

Safety

Adaptive Cruise Control with stop and go function

Forward Collision Warning

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Turn Assist

Pedal Misapplication Mitigation System

Manual speed limiter

Automatic High Beam Assist

Lane Departure Warning

Multi Collision Brake

Anti-theft alarm system with key-coded immobiliser

Seven airbags with driver’s knee airbag

Others

Seven-year unlimited mileage warranty coverage

