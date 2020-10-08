In Car Reviews, Cars, Toyota, Video Reviews, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 8 October 2020 11:59 am / 2 comments

The 2021 Toyota Hilux has officially made its Malaysian debut. This is technically the second facelift for the Hilux, and it’s available in five variants, starting with the Single Cab 2.4 MT 4×4 at RM92,880 to the range-topping 2.8 Rogue AT 4×4 at RM146,880. Prices include sales tax, as pick-up trucks are excluded from the government’s 2020 sales tax exemption.

New face aside, the 2021 Hilux gets significantly better kit, better fuel efficiency and cheaper servicing costs. The last bit is via UMWT’s Toyota Service Savers package, which essentially lets you pre-pay for future service costs, bundling it into the loan. TSS starts from RM3,580, and owners can save up to 13% and enjoy discounts up to 20% for selected items and parts replacement.

On the mechanical side of things, the Rogue is powered by the 1G-FTV 2.8L turbodiesel engine, offering 204 PS at 3,400 rpm and 500 Nm from 1,600 to 2,800 rpm. That’s 27 PS and 50 Nm more from before, but despite the higher output, Toyota says fuel consumption is lower by 4% to an average of 10.9 km/l. It also gains a heavy-duty turbo unit that’s now water-cooled (was air-cooled).

The rest of the Hilux range is powered by the 2GD-FTV 2.4L engine with 150 PS at 3,400 rpm and 400 Nm from 1,600 to 2,000 rpm. Fuel efficiency is also up by 5% thanks to increased pressure in the commonrail system. The service interval for both engines is now 10,000 km or six months, versus 5,000 km or three months from before.

All variants get a six-speed automatic transmission with sequential shift (Toyota’s usual Power/Eco mode is there), or a manual for the workhorse single cab and the 2.4G double cab. There’s also a variety of accessories to go with the Hilux, should you fancy.

Standard safety kit includes VSC, Hill-Start Assist Control, Emergency Stop Signal and reverse sensors. The top two variants get Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, as well as security and solar tinting. The Rogue, however, gets Toyota Safety Sense, which consists of Pre-Collision System (PCS), Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) and Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Yaw Assist.

