8 October 2020

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has officially launched the 2021 Toyota Hilux facelift in Malaysia.

The refreshed pick-up truck comes in five variants – the Single Cab 2.4 MT 4×4 at RM92,880 on-the-road without insurance, the 2.4E AT 4×4 at RM108,880, the 2.4G MT 4×4, at RM111,880, the 2.4V AT 4×4 at RM133,880, and the 2.8 Rogue AT 4×4 at RM146,880. UMWT is offering the Rogue for RM144,880 – or RM2k off – for early bird registrations made this year. Note that the prices above include sales tax, as pick-up trucks are excluded from the government’s 2020 sales tax exemption.

Like before, 2.4L and 2.8L GD turbodiesel engines are available, but the bigger unit is reserved for the Hilux Rogue that you see here. The 1G-FTV now makes 204 PS at 3,400 rpm and 500 Nm from 1,600 to 2,800 rpm, which is a significant 27 PS and 50 Nm jump from before. Despite the higher output, Toyota claims that fuel consumption is lower by 4% to an average of 10.9 km/l. The engine gains a heavy-duty turbo unit that’s now water-cooled (was air-cooled).

The rest of the Hilux range is powered by the 2GD-FTV 2.4L engine with 150 PS at 3,400 rpm and 400 Nm from 1,600 to 2,000 rpm. This variable nozzle turbocharger (VNT) equipped unit has received improvements in cooling and fuel economy. Thanks to increased pressure in the commonrail system, fuel efficiency is up 5%. Perhaps more significant is the new and longer service interval of 10,000 km or six months (was 5,000 km or three months), which will reduce maintenance costs and reduce hassle.

All variants come with six-speed transmissions – automatic with sequential shift (Toyota’s usual Power/Eco mode is there) or a manual for the workhorse single cab and the 2.4G double cab. The steering now has a Variable Flow Control system (except the Single Cab) with reduced demand on the power steering pump, helping fuel economy. The Rogue and the top 2.4L variant (V) get an Auto LSD to help with traction. All variants are 4×4 high riders.

As for wheels, the single cab gets 17-inch steel rollers, the 2.4E and 2.4G come with 17-inch alloys, while the 2.4V and Rogue sit on 18-inch wheels with 265/60 highway terrain rubber (A/T for the rest). The flagship’s rims have a unique look.

As for kit, all variants get automatic halogen reflector headlamps with follow-me-home, but the 2.4V and Rogue come with automatic bi-LED projectors with LED DRLs and fog lamps. The top three variants (G MT, V and Rogue) get power adjustable/retractable wing mirrors with turn signals.

Moving inside, the same three highest variants are equipped with Optitron meters with a 4.2-inch colour multi-info display, keyless entry with push start, and leather steering. The touchscreen head unit for the trio is Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto-ready. Six speakers are standard across the Double Cab board, as are USB charging ports. The 2.4V and Rogue come with automatic air con and rear vents, and a dashcam as standard (optional for other double cabs).

As for the seats, it’s fabric for the G and E, combination leather for the V, and perforated combi leather in black-grey for the Rogue. Drivers of the Rogue and 2.4V get powered front seats and footwell lighting, with the flagship adding on door trim lighting.

Last but not least, safety. The single cab, 2.4G and 2.4E have three airbags (dual front, driver’s knee), while the top two variants get the full seven airbags including side and curtain ones. All double cabs are five-star ASEAN NCAP rated and get VSC, Hill-Start Assist Control, Emergency Stop Signal and reverse sensors (2.4G and above get a reverse camera). Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert are features reserved for the top two variants. Also for the top two is security and solar tinting.

Opt for the Rogue and you’ll get Toyota Safety Sense, which consists of Pre-Collision System (PCS), Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) and Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Yaw Assist.

Every Hilux comes with a customised security system consisting of an engine immobiliser, alarm and cabin intrusion sensor. Additionally, a telematics system is standard in the Rogue and 2.4V (optional for the others), and this enables real-time tracking of the truck using GPS signals.

As usual with UMWT, there are no shortage of options, and buyers of lesser variants can spec their car up with some kit offered as standard higher in the range. Examples include the DVD-AVX head unit (RM2,500 for the 2.4E), a 360-degree panoramic view monitor (RM2,600), blind spot monitor (RM2,000 for the 2.4G, 2.4E), rear video recorder (RM350 for the 2.4V, Rogue) and telematics system (RM2k for all except the 2.4V, Rogue).

You’d be surprised, but the sports bar is an optional item for all double cabs, including the Rogue – that will cost you RM1,555. There are also lights for the bed and side steps. Click on the price list above for the full list of options.

As for colours, double cab buyers get seven options, and they are Bronze Mica Metallic (the hero colour you see here), Phantom Brown Metallic, Crimson Spark Red Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, Super White II, Medium Silver Metallic and Silver Metallic. The single cab has a single choice of solid white.

The factory warranty for the Hilux is five years or 150,000 km. As mentioned, the service interval is now every six months or 10,000 km. Speaking of servicing, UMWT’s Toyota Service Savers package – which essentially lets you pre-pay for future service costs, bundling it into the loan – is available from RM3,580. The company claims that with TSS, owners can save up to 13% and enjoy discounts up to 20% for selected items and parts replacement.

If you wondering about the facelift bits, we almost forgot about that, such was the amount of specs involved. Unveiled in June this year, this is actually the second facelift for this generation. Compared to the outgoing truck, today’s Hilux has a larger grille, and the bezel is significantly more pronounced. The eyes are sharper and there’s a reshaped bumper. The Rogue exaggerates the butch look with black plastic bits on the nose and overfenders.

The easiest way to spot the latest facelift from behind is from the tail lamps, which now sport a distinct ‘E 3’ LED signature. The Rogue also has piece of trim connecting the tailgate latch and third brake light – it incorporates the Hilux emblem. Here’s the outgoing design, in case you forgot. So, what do you think of the latest Hilux versus its rivals from Mitsubishi, Ford and Isuzu?





