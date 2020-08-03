In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 3 August 2020 2:27 pm / 0 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has introduced Toyota Service Savers (TSS), a maintenance package which can be purchased along with your new vehicle. It can also be included in the Toyota EZ Beli Plan.

Basically, the TSS package is something like a prepayment of scheduled service costs, with some savings factored in. If you opt for it, just send your car in for regular servicing and collect it without having to fork out anything – you’ve already paid with TSS.

The TSS package can be used at all 85 authorised Toyota service centres nationwide over a period of five years from the date of purchase. Prices range from RM3,220 for the Vios (savings of RM469) to RM6,030 for the Hilux (savings of RM922).

The TSS package covers all servicing requirements for the car at recommended intervals, and includes all fluids and replacement parts. As an added benefit, TSS buyers are entitled to a 10% discount for selected parts and 20% discount on wheel alignment and balancing, as well air con servicing packages at Toyota service centres. You can find out more from the showroom.