In Cars, Isuzu, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 6 August 2020

Isuzu Malaysia has launched the new D-Max Stealth, a special edition model meant to celebrate the pick-up truck’s 15th anniversary in the country – the first D-Max arrived here in 2005. Priced at RM125,799.20 on-to-road without insurance and limited to just 180 units, the Stealth features a number of enhancements over the existing Double Cab 1.9L 4×4 AT-Premium variant it is based on.

Aesthetic changes begin on the outside, where we find black trim applied on various parts of the pick-up truck’s body, even replacing some of the existing chrome pieces. These can be seen on the front grille, which also sports a prominent silver accent line that extends into the new headlamp garnish.

Elsewhere, more black pieces can also be found near the fog lamps and lower section of the front bumper, with the rear bumper also receiving the same finish. These add-ons are more noticeable with the Silky White Pearl finish, which is one of two body colour options for the Stealth, with the other being Stallion Black Metallic. The company says only 75 units of the pick-up truck will come in white, with the remaining 105 units finished in black.

Aside from the additional black trim, the company also gave the Stealth a set of two-tone 18-inch alloy wheels with a six-twin-spoke design, with each wheel carrying a “Stealth” emblem on one of the spokes. There are also distinctive decals along the sides of the vehicle, with more badging found on the tailgate that comes standard with feather-touch assist.

One feature that is rather unique to the Stealth are the powered retractable side steps (labelled “Power Step”), which carry the Stealth branding and are complemented by welcome lights. These deploy independently depending on which doors are opened on either side of the vehicle, with a load rating of 100 kg.

Regardless of exterior colour, both options share the same interior, where you’ll find seats in a striking red leather and black fabric combination, with Stealth logos stitched onto the backrests. Other changes include piano black trim instead of silver bits, a unique start-up screen for the Android-based touchscreen head unit and a dark grey headliner.

Additional kit comes in the form front and rear digital video recorders from IROAD, along with an around view monitor that works with four cameras located around the exterior. This is automatically activated when the reverse gear is engaged, or manually by way of a button located to the left of the steering wheel. For easier parking, you also get front parking sensors that activate when the vehicle slows to 20 km/h or lower, and can be manually disabled when not needed.

Mechanically, the Stealth is powered by a RZ4E-TC 1.9 litre common-rail four-cylinder turbodiesel engine rated at 150 PS and 350 Nm, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and an accompanying four-wheel drive system.

As mentioned at the start, the D-Max Stealth is priced at RM125,799.20, and that includes a special seven-year/unlimited-mileage warranty. For those who purchase one during the month of August, they will be entitled to a free sports bar or an option to purchase a T-lid cover worth RM5,500 for only RM2,000.

