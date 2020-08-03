In Cars, Isuzu, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 3 August 2020 10:00 am / 1 comment

Isuzu Malaysia has teased a new limited-edition model called the D-Max Stealth, which will make its official debut on August 6. Based on the facelifted, second-generation D-Max that was launched here in September last year, the pick-up truck features a number of unique touches to make it stand out from a regular D-Max.

In terms of styling, the D-Max Stealth is said to get an “exclusive grill design” at the front. This appears to be a different finish that is likely black to suit the stealth theme, with the overall shape remaining unchanged.

Elsewhere, the pick-up truck sports “Stealth” decals on the doors and rear tailgate, with the former joined by powered retractable side steps as well. Other revisions include a new set of six-twin-spoke alloy wheels, while the interior receives two-tone (red and black) seat upholstery as well as a different start-up screen for the touchscreen head unit.

It isn’t known what engine will power the D-Max Stealth, but there’s only two possibilities that are clear. The first is a RZ4E-TC 1.9 Ddi litre four-cylinder turbodiesel that churns out 150 PS at 3,600 rpm and 350 Nm of torque from 1,800 to 2,600 rpm, with the other option being a larger 4JJ1-TCX 3.0 litre four-pot rated at 177 PS at 3,600 rpm and 380 Nm from 1,800 to 2,800 rpm.

The smaller-displacement mill is paired to either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission, while the 3.0 litre unit is available with a five-speed manual or automatic instead. Depending on the variant, the pick-up truck can come with either two- or four-wheel drive as well.

For those who are interested in the upcoming D-Max Stealth, the company already has a page for you to register your interest on its official website. We’ll know more details about the limited-edition model in a few days’ time, including how much it will cost.

