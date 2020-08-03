Isuzu Malaysia has teased a new limited-edition model called the D-Max Stealth, which will make its official debut on August 6. Based on the facelifted, second-generation D-Max that was launched here in September last year, the pick-up truck features a number of unique touches to make it stand out from a regular D-Max.
In terms of styling, the D-Max Stealth is said to get an “exclusive grill design” at the front. This appears to be a different finish that is likely black to suit the stealth theme, with the overall shape remaining unchanged.
Elsewhere, the pick-up truck sports “Stealth” decals on the doors and rear tailgate, with the former joined by powered retractable side steps as well. Other revisions include a new set of six-twin-spoke alloy wheels, while the interior receives two-tone (red and black) seat upholstery as well as a different start-up screen for the touchscreen head unit.
It isn’t known what engine will power the D-Max Stealth, but there’s only two possibilities that are clear. The first is a RZ4E-TC 1.9 Ddi litre four-cylinder turbodiesel that churns out 150 PS at 3,600 rpm and 350 Nm of torque from 1,800 to 2,600 rpm, with the other option being a larger 4JJ1-TCX 3.0 litre four-pot rated at 177 PS at 3,600 rpm and 380 Nm from 1,800 to 2,800 rpm.
The smaller-displacement mill is paired to either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission, while the 3.0 litre unit is available with a five-speed manual or automatic instead. Depending on the variant, the pick-up truck can come with either two- or four-wheel drive as well.
For those who are interested in the upcoming D-Max Stealth, the company already has a page for you to register your interest on its official website. We’ll know more details about the limited-edition model in a few days’ time, including how much it will cost.
GALLERY: 2019 Isuzu D-Max 1.9 Ddi Double Cab 4×4 AT Premium facelift
GALLERY: 2019 Isuzu D-Max 3.0 Ddi Double Cab 4×4 AT Premium facelift
Lol thais and aussie got 3rd gen dmax while us still with old 2nd gen faclift now with so called stealth special edition. This version launch in thai back in 2018.Mau habiskan stok yang tak laku kat thailand ke? Remember the competition is getting tougher with toyolta will launching new hilux with more power while mitsubishi with it’s new triton maintaining no. 1 sale in Malaysia.